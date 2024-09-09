News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: India maul Japan

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: India maul Japan

September 09, 2024 15:46 IST
India's players celebrate a goal

IMAGE: India's players celebrate a goal against Japan during the Hero Asian Hockey Champions Trophy, in Moqi, China on Monday. Photograph: Hockey India

Defending champions India dominated from the start as they thrashed Japan 5-1 to continue their fine start at the Hero Asian Hockey Champions Trophy, in Moqi, China on Monday.

Sukhjeet Singh (2nd minute, 60th) scored a double, while Abhishek (3rd), Sanjay (17th) and Uttam Singh (54th) scored a goal each as India registered a thumping win over Japan.

India continued their winning ways after their 3-0 win against hosts China in their opening game.

India were quick to get underway with a brilliant goal by Sukhjeet in the second minute. It was Sanjay, hovering on the right side of the circle, to lob in a cross pass that was swiftly deflected by Sukhjeet.

India doubled the lead to 2-0 a minute later with Abhishek dribbling past multiple Japanese defenders to drive it around the goalkeeper to score.

Harmanpreet Singh in action

IMAGE: India captain Harmanpreet Singh in action. Photograph: Hockey India

The onslaught continued in the second quarter with Sanjay converting a splendid penalty corner in the 17th minute. With 3-0 lead on the board, India were in a comfortable position while Japan tried to shake off the early nerves and bounce back in the game.

Japan made quick amends in their attack to fetch a penalty corner in the 21st minute but the dragflick was finely blocked by Indian rushers, enabling their team to launch a quick counter attack.

After the half time, India ontinued the momentum. They played patiently, with discipline, to launch their first attack in the third quarter but Japan did well in winning the ball back.

Abhishek

IMAGE: Abhishek with the Hero of the Match award. Photograph: Hockey India

They did well to build on a structured attack that eventually led to a field goal in the 41st minute by Kazumasa Matsumoto. India goalie Krishan Bahadur Pathak could do little to stop Matsumoto from scoring that one.

 

Only minutes earlier, there was a brilliant opportunity for India but Vivek Sagar fell inches short of a fourth goal.

A fourth goal eventually did come through for India, thanks to good stick work by Jarmanpreet Singh who assisted Uttam Singh from the baseline to convert a fine field goal to stretch their lead to 4-1 in the 54th minute.

Sukhjeet added another goal to his name in the 60th minute after a fine assist by Abhishek to end the match on a high.

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

