Indian Youngsters Dominate At Asian Boxing U15 And U17 Championships

India's young boxing talents shine at the Asian Boxing U15 and U17 Championships in Tashkent, securing multiple victories and demonstrating their potential on the international stage.

Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Key Points Indian U15 boxers secure dominant wins at the Asian Boxing Championships, showcasing their potential.

Nongpoknganba Meitei Oina and Parshant secured convincing 5:0 victories in their respective U15 weight categories.

Mohd Yasser impressed with a first-round RSC victory, highlighting India's strong performance.

Lakshay Phogat delivered a dominant display in the U17 category, clinching a first-round RSC win.

Pal Nivesh continued his strong form in the U17 section with another 5:0 win, demonstrating consistency.

India's young boxers delivered another day of impressive performances at the Asian Boxing U15 and U17 Championships, registering multiple victories across categories here on Tuesday.

U15 Boys Dominate with Convincing Wins

In the U-15 boys' competition, Nongpoknganba Meitei Oina (46kg) secured a convincing 5:0 victory over Kazakhstan's Abdurakhman Vushanlo, while Parshant (49kg) achieved an identical 5:0 win against Bakdaulet Akhmet.

Mohd Yasser (58kg) stood out with a commanding performance, sealing his bout via RSC in the first round against Kyrgyzstan's Akbarzhan Nabidzhanov. Nivesh Pal (54kg) also impressed with a 5:0 victory over Kazakhstan's Adilet Galiyev, while Ranveer (66kg) progressed after a walkover win against Chinese Taipei's Ying-Chieh Chen.

In other bouts, Lilmani Singh Lukram (61kg) went down via RSC in the third round against Uzbekistan's Azizbek Egamberganov, and Mehul Rana (70kg) suffered an RSC loss in the opening round against Kazakhstan's Ayan Bauyrzhan.

U17 Boys Continue Strong Performance

In the U-17 boys' section, Pal Nivesh (54kg) continued his strong form with another 5:0 win over Adilet Galiyev of Kazakhstan. Ranveer (66kg) registered a victory by ABD against Chinese Taipei's Ying-Chieh Chen.

Phogat Clinches Victory

Lakshay Phogat (75kg) delivered a dominant display, clinching a first-round RSC win against Sri Lanka's Ranchigodagama Arachchila. However, Pradeep (63kg) and Hanjra Jaideep Singh (80kg) faced tough opponents and went down 0:5 against Uzbekistan's Rushen Saydullaev and Kazakhstan's Alibek Alpamys, respectively.