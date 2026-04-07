Minakshi, Jaismine, Vishvanath Shine As 8 Indian Boxers Enter Final

India's boxing team is making waves at the Asian Boxing Championships, with Jaismine Lamboria, Meenakshi Hooda, and six other talented athletes advancing to the finals, promising a strong medal haul.

IMAGE: Jaismine edged past Uzbekistan's Nigina Uktamova 3-2 in a hard-fought 57kg semi-final at the Asian Boxing Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Photograph: Asian Boxing

Key Points Jaismine Lamboria and Meenakshi Hooda, reigning world champions, advance to the finals of the Asian Boxing Championships.

Vishvanath Suresh and Sachin Siwach secure impressive semifinal wins, contributing to India's strong performance.

India has a total of eight boxers, including six women and two men, competing in the championship finals.

Several Indian boxers, including Akash, Lokesh, Narender Berwal, and Harsh Choudhary, secure bronze medals at the Asian Boxing Championships.

Reigning world champions Jaismine Lamboria and Meenakshi Hooda progressed to the finals along with two others at the Asian Boxing Championships in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on Tuesday, taking India's total finalists to eight.

Vishvanath Suresh (50kg) and Sachin Siwach (60kg) also registered impressive semi-final wins, while Akash (75kg), Lokesh (85kg), Narender Berwal (90+kg) and Harsh Choudhary (90kg) signed off with bronze medals.

India will have eight boxers -- six women and two men fighting in the final.

Meenakshi, Jaismine enter finals

In the women's 48kg semi-final, Meenakshi secured a confident 4-1 win over Thailand's Thipsatcha Yodwaree to book her place in the gold medal bout, where she will face local favourite Nomundari Enkh-Amgalan.

Jaismine joined her in the finals after edging past Uzbekistan's Nigina Uktamova 3-2 in a hard-fought 57kg semi-final. The 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist will take on Thailand's Punrawee Ruenros in the title clash.

Vishvanath continues winning run

In the men's section, Vishvanath, who had stunned reigning World champion and World No 1 Sanzhar Tashkenbay of Kazakhstan in the previous round, continued his fine run with a dominant 5-0 victory over Jordan's Huthaifa Eshish to advance to the final.

World Cup medallist Sachin (60kg) also impressed, posting a solid 4-1 win over Thailand's Sakda Ruamtham in his semifinal.

Akash, however, lost 1-4 to Uzbekistan's Javokhir Abdurakhimov while Lokesh went down 0-5 against Jasurbek Yuldoshev of Uzbekistan.

Asian Games bronze medallist Narender suffered a 1-4 defeat to China's Bayikewuzi Danabieke with the bout being stopped in the first round due to a cut.

Harsh Choudhary also went down by a similar 1-4 margin to Tajikistan's Parviz Karimov.

In other key finals featuring Indian boxers, Preeti (54kg) will go up against Chinese Taipei's Huang Hsiao-wen, while Priya (60kg) faces North Korea's Un Gyong Won. Arundhati Choudhary (70kg) is set to meet Kazakhstan's Bakyt Seidish in her gold medal bout.