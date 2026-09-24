Home » Sports » Indian Shooters Experience Mixed Results At Asian Games, Pistol Team Misses Bronze

Indian shooters experienced a day of mixed results at the Asian Games, with the men's 10m air pistol team finishing fourth while the mixed skeet team advanced to the finals.

Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

Key Points India's men's 10m air pistol team finished fourth, missing a bronze medal at the Asian Games.

The pistol trio of Kamaljeet, Balakrishna Kedarling Uchaganve, and Aakash Bharadwaj scored 1730.

China, Indonesia, and Japan secured the medals in the men's 10m air pistol event.

The Indian mixed skeet team, comprising Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, qualified for the finals.

Parinaaz and Naruka had previously won bronze medals in their respective team events.

The Indian men's 10m air pistol team missed out on a bronze medal as it ended fourth but the mixed skeet team entered the finals of the Asian Games shooting competition here on Thursday.

The trio of Kamaljeet, Balakrishna Kedarling Uchaganve and Aakash Bharadwaj finished with a score of 1730 across six series. To make it worse for India, none of the three managed to qualify for the individual finals.

Asian Games Shooting Highlights

China won the gold on account of a higher inner 10 count (1743-70x), ahead of silver-medallists Indonesia (1743-57x) and bronze-winners Japan (1730).

Kamaljeet finished ninth, while Akash and Kedarling were positioned at 11th and 35th spots respectively.

But there was some good news as well when the duo of Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka qualified for the final of the skeet mixed team event.

The Indian duo finished fourth in the qualification with a score of 138.

Both Parinaaz and Naruka were a part of the respective women's and men's teams that clinched bronze medals on Wednesday.

Qatar topped the qualification round with a score of 145 ahead of Korea (143) and China (140).

On Wednesday, even the women's 10m air pistol campaign had gone haywire and neither the team nor individual medals could be secured.