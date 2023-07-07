Asia Junior C'ships: India shuttlers blank Bangladesh in opener

India started their campaign at the Asia Junior badminton Championships with a resounding 5-0 victory over Bangladesh in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on Friday.

The mixed doubles pair of Samarveer and Radhika set the tone for the Indian team by defeating Nazmul Islam and Smrity Rajbongshi 21-12, 21-10. Their coordination and strategic play gave the opponents absolutely no chance throughout the match.

Tara Shah and Ayush Shetty continued the winning streak with dominant performances in their respective matches.

In the girls' singles match, Tara outclassed her opponent Smrity Rajbongshi with a 21-2, 21-7, while in the boys' singles, Ayush Shetty displayed his skill-set and prowess to down Sifat Ullah 21-5, 21-9 in just 21 minutes.

The boys' doubles duo of Nicholas and Tushar then comfortably beat Nazmul Islam and Sifat Ullah 21-13, 21-12.

The girls' doubles pair of Taneesha and Karnika showcased excellent teamwork against Jesmin Kona and Mathena Biswas enroute a 21-8, 21-15 win in 19 minutes.

The Indian team will next face Hong Kong China and Malaysia on Saturday.