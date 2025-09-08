HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Asia Cup: Navneet, Mumtaz trick as India thrash Singapore

Asia Cup: Navneet, Mumtaz trick as India thrash Singapore

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 08, 2025 15:01 IST

x

India recorded their biggest league stage win at the Women’s Asia Cup 2025 with this 12-0 win

IMAGE: India recorded their biggest league stage win at the Women’s Asia Cup 2025 with this 12-0 win. Photograph: Hockey India/X

Navneet Kaur and Mumtaz Khan scored hat-tricks as the Indian women's hockey team thrashed Singapore 12-0 in a Pool B match of the Asia Cup in Hangzhou, China, on Monday.

Apart from Navneet (14', 18', 28') and Mumtaz Khan (2', 32', 38), Neha (11', 38') scored a brace, while Neha (11') Lalremsiami (13'), Sharmila Devi (45') and Rutuja Pisal (52') also found the net for India.

 

World number 10 India had also thrashed Thailand 11-0 in their opening match while holding defending champions Japan to a 2-2 draw last week.

Singapore are ranked 34th in the world.

The tournament features eight teams and the top two from each of the two pools will qualify for the Super 4s stage. The top two teams in Super 4s will play in the final scheduled for September 14.

The Asia Cup winners will qualify for the 2026 Women's World Cup to be held in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'Asia Cup Win Tribute To Courage Of Punjab'
'Asia Cup Win Tribute To Courage Of Punjab'
Asia Cup: Watch Out For These Players!
Asia Cup: Watch Out For These Players!
Harbhajan donates boats, ambulances for Punjab relief
Harbhajan donates boats, ambulances for Punjab relief
Birthday boy Gill gears up for Asia Cup challenge
Birthday boy Gill gears up for Asia Cup challenge
Birthday boy Gill makes some fun revelations
Birthday boy Gill makes some fun revelations

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Paneer Dumplings In Makhani Sauce

webstory image 2

Relive India's 8 Asia Cup Wins

webstory image 3

Alien Intruder? Meet 3I/ATLAS

VIDEOS

How Vande Bharat Became Kashmirâ s Lifeline During Heavy Rains3:08

How Vande Bharat Became Kashmirâ s Lifeline During...

First-ever Katra-Sangaldan train service brings relief amid highway closure2:50

First-ever Katra-Sangaldan train service brings relief...

Mouni Roy spotted in a casual look at the airport0:56

Mouni Roy spotted in a casual look at the airport

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV