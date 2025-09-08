Asia Cup: Navneet, Mumtaz trick as India thrash Singapore

IMAGE: India recorded their biggest league stage win at the Women’s Asia Cup 2025 with this 12-0 win. Photograph: Hockey India/X

Navneet Kaur and Mumtaz Khan scored hat-tricks as the Indian women's hockey team thrashed Singapore 12-0 in a Pool B match of the Asia Cup in Hangzhou, China, on Monday.

Apart from Navneet (14', 18', 28') and Mumtaz Khan (2', 32', 38), Neha (11', 38') scored a brace, while Neha (11') Lalremsiami (13'), Sharmila Devi (45') and Rutuja Pisal (52') also found the net for India.

World number 10 India had also thrashed Thailand 11-0 in their opening match while holding defending champions Japan to a 2-2 draw last week.

Singapore are ranked 34th in the world.

The tournament features eight teams and the top two from each of the two pools will qualify for the Super 4s stage. The top two teams in Super 4s will play in the final scheduled for September 14.

The Asia Cup winners will qualify for the 2026 Women's World Cup to be held in Belgium and the Netherlands.