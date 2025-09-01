HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Asia Cup: Dominant Malaysia, Korea progress to Super 4s

Asia Cup: Dominant Malaysia, Korea progress to Super 4s

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
1 Minute Read
Share:

Last updated on: September 01, 2025 19:19 IST

Korea's Dain Son celebrates the opening goal against Bangladesh in their Asia Cup match in Rajgir, Bihar, on Monday

IMAGE: Korea's Dain Son celebrates the opening goal against Bangladesh in their Asia Cup match in Rajgir, Bihar, on Monday. Photograph: Hockey India/X

Malaysia and Korea won their respective Pool B matches convincingly to progress to the Super 4 stage of the men's Asia Cup hockey tournament in Rajgir, Bihar, on Monday.

While Malaysia thrashed Chinese Taipei 15-0, Korea prevailed over Bangladesh 5-1.

Malaysia topped the pool with three wins from as many matches, while Korea finished second with six points.

 

Bangladesh finished third with three points, while Chinese Taipei remained winless.

In the day's first Pool B match, Dain Son (9th, 11th) scored a brace, while Seungwoo Lee (16th), Seyong Oh (22nd) and Jihun Yang (60th) struck a goal each for Korea.

Later in the day, Malaysia scored through Ashran Hamsani (8th, 15th, 32, 54th minutes), Akhimullah Anuar (10th, 20th, 29th, 45, 56th), Norsyafiq Sumantri (20th, 40th, 60th), Abu Kamal Azrai (22nd), Andywalfian Effrynus (24th), and Aiman Rozemi (32nd). Bangladesh's lone goal came from the stick of Sohanur Sobuj in the 22nd minute.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

9 sixes! Samson issues Gambhir, Surya another reminder
9 sixes! Samson issues Gambhir, Surya another reminder
Flat Tracks, Broadcast Blackout Mar Duleep Trophy
Flat Tracks, Broadcast Blackout Mar Duleep Trophy
Ponting, Pant behind young Maharashtra player's growth
Ponting, Pant behind young Maharashtra player's growth
Suarez Sparks Ugly Scenes After Leagues Cup Final
Suarez Sparks Ugly Scenes After Leagues Cup Final
Beating Pak not enough, Asia Cup is the prize: Jhulan
Beating Pak not enough, Asia Cup is the prize: Jhulan

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Magic Of Shailendra's Songs

webstory image 2

18 Ways To Finding The Real Arunachal

webstory image 3

Kaju Modak: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Breathtaking Aerial Views of Salal Dam on Chenab River0:53

Breathtaking Aerial Views of Salal Dam on Chenab River

Community-driven 'Jal Mandir Abhiyan' brings water relief to Gujarat's Kutch3:06

Community-driven 'Jal Mandir Abhiyan' brings water relief...

Sonu Sood bids eco-friendly farewell to Lord Ganesha1:16

Sonu Sood bids eco-friendly farewell to Lord Ganesha

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV