HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Bangladesh likely to replace Pakistan in Asia Cup hockey

Bangladesh likely to replace Pakistan in Asia Cup hockey

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 18, 2025 15:00 IST

x

'The Indian government has already said that it is willing to provide visas to Pakistani players but if they don't want to come to India, it's not our problem.'

Pakistan hockey team

IMAGE: The Indian government had already said that it will provide visas to the Pakistani players for Asia Cup to be held in Bihar, but the Pakistan Hockey Federation has refused to travel citing security concerns. Photograph: ANI Photo

Bangladesh is likely to replace Pakistan in the men's Asia Cup hockey tournament to be held in Rajgir, Bihar from August 29 if the latter fails to confirm participation in the next couple of days, a top Hockey India (HI) official said on Monday.

The Indian government had already said that it will provide visas to the Pakistani players for Asia Cup, but the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has refused to travel citing security concerns. 

The organisers have already approached Bangladesh to fill up Pakistan's place in the eight-team tournament, but Hockey India said the exact scenario will be clear in the next 48

hours. 

"The Indian government has already said that it is willing to provide visas to Pakistani players but if they don't want to come to India, it's not our problem. Bangladesh has already been invited to participate in case Pakistan doesn't come but we will have to wait for two more days to get the confirmation," the HI official told PTI

"Neither Pakistan or Bangladesh have confirmed anything to us till now. But Bangladesh are likely replacement for Pakistan," he added. 

Pakistan's participation in the Asia Cup -- a qualifying tournament for the 2026 World Cup -- was uncertain after the military confrontation with India following the Pahalgam terror attack.

 

India had launched Operation Sindoor to destroy terror infrastructure in Pakistan after the terror attack that killed 26 people. PHF had suggested that the tournament be moved out of India to another venue.

Besides hosts India, the other participating teams in the Asia Cup are China, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Oman and Chinese Taipei.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Pakistan Could Be Planning Something Against India'
'Pakistan Could Be Planning Something Against India'
'If India Thinks It Has Deterred Pak, It's Mistaken'
'If India Thinks It Has Deterred Pak, It's Mistaken'
The Teen Who Stunned Sindhu!
The Teen Who Stunned Sindhu!
'BCCI's greed stands above sacrifice of the Army'
'BCCI's greed stands above sacrifice of the Army'
Why Sandeep Patil, Ravi Shastri Fell Out
Why Sandeep Patil, Ravi Shastri Fell Out

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Saif Ali Khan's Top 10 Films

webstory image 2

Why Indian Companies Trust Indian Email Providers

webstory image 3

Where Is Petrol The Most Expensive In India?

VIDEOS

Raveena and Rasha spotted at Mumbai airport0:50

Raveena and Rasha spotted at Mumbai airport

Kishtwar Flood Rescue: Terrain Vehicles on the Frontline3:59

Kishtwar Flood Rescue: Terrain Vehicles on the Frontline

Mumbai's Andheri Subway closed as heavy rains trigger severe waterlogging1:36

Mumbai's Andheri Subway closed as heavy rains trigger...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV