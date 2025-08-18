Bangladesh likely to replace Pakistan in Asia Cup hockey

'The Indian government has already said that it is willing to provide visas to Pakistani players but if they don't want to come to India, it's not our problem.'





IMAGE: The Indian government had already said that it will provide visas to the Pakistani players for Asia Cup to be held in Bihar, but the Pakistan Hockey Federation has refused to travel citing security concerns. Photograph: ANI Photo

Bangladesh is likely to replace Pakistan in the men's Asia Cup hockey tournament to be held in Rajgir, Bihar from August 29 if the latter fails to confirm participation in the next couple of days, a top Hockey India (HI) official said on Monday.



The organisers have already approached Bangladesh to fill up Pakistan's place in the eight-team tournament, but Hockey India said the exact scenario will be clear in the next 48

hours."The Indian government has already said that it is willing to provide visas to Pakistani players but if they don't want to come to India, it's not our problem. Bangladesh has already been invited to participate in case Pakistan doesn't come but we will have to wait for two more days to get the confirmation," the HI official told PTI."Neither Pakistan or Bangladesh have confirmed anything to us till now. But Bangladesh are likely replacement for Pakistan," he added.Pakistan's participation in the Asia Cup -- a qualifying tournament for the 2026 World Cup -- was uncertain after the military confrontation with India following the Pahalgam terror attack.

India had launched Operation Sindoor to destroy terror infrastructure in Pakistan after the terror attack that killed 26 people. PHF had suggested that the tournament be moved out of India to another venue.



Besides hosts India, the other participating teams in the Asia Cup are China, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Oman and Chinese Taipei.