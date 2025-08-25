Asia Cup 2025: Can India reclaim hockey crown in Rajgir?

IMAGE: Reigning Olympic bronze medallist and currently the continent's no.1 side, India last won the Asia Cup in 2017 in Dhaka. Photograph: Hockey India/X

Three-time champions India are confident of reclaiming the men's Asia Cup hockey title after a hiatus of eight years and qualify for next year's World Cup when the continental event begins here on August 29.

Reigning Olympic bronze medallist and currently the continent's no.1 side, India last won the Asia Cup in 2017 in Dhaka, beating Malaysia 2-1 in the final.

In the last edition of the tournament in Jakarta in 2022, India finished third behind champions South Korea and Malaysia.

"The team's preparation has been solid for this tournament. Our approach will be similar to that of Paris Olympics where we began with good wins in the pool stage.

"We want to start well here, take it game-by-game, build on our momentum and we are cognisant that it's been eight years since India last won the title (in 2017, Dhaka). While we are confident of winning, we don't want to take any team lightly," India's chief coach Craig Fulton said after arriving here for the tournament.

With World Cup qualification at stake, India have fielded a strong squad here under the leadership of Harmanpreet Singh.

The World Cup next year will be co-hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands from August 14 to 30.

This will also be the first time that thee Indian men's hockey team will play in Rajgir.

"We are very happy to arrive in Bihar for this prestigious tournament. It is great that international hockey is being hosted here and we want to inspire the people of this region with our game, and create more fans for the sport," Fulton stated.

India captain Harmanpreet reflected similar emotions.

"We have never played in Bihar and it's exciting to see that Rajgir is already hosting it's second international hockey tournament within a span of one year. This shows the government's intent to support the game and we are looking forward to the love and support of hockey fans here throughout the tournament."

India are clubbed in Pool A along side Japan, China and Kazakhstan while Pool B features Malaysia, Korea, Bangladesh and Chinese Taipei.