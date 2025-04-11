HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Asia C'ship: India's run ends as Kapila-Crasto bow out

Asia C'ship: India's run ends as Kapila-Crasto bow out

PTI
April 11, 2025 16:52 IST

IMAGE: Kapila and Crasto, India's last remaining representatives at the prestigious tournament, lost 20-22, 13-21 to Hong Kong's Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet. Photograph: BAI/X

Indian mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto suffered a straight game loss to Hong Kong's fifth-seeded duo of Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet in the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Championships in Ningbo, China, on Friday.

Kapila and Crasto, India's last remaining representatives at the prestigious tournament, lost 20-22, 13-21 to Chun and Ying Suet.

Earlier, PV Sindhu (women's singles), Kiran George and Priyanshu Rajawat (men's singles), and Hariharan Amsakarunan/Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi (men's doubles) had lost their pre-quarterfinal ties. 

The 29-year-old Sindhu, ranked 17th in the world, went down 12-21, 21-16, 16-21 to World No. 4 and third seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in women's singles contest that lasted one hour and six minutes.

 

Rajawat lost in straight games 14-21, 17-21 to World No. 7 and fifth seed Kodai Naraoka of Japan in the men's singles competition.

Kiran George lost 21-19, 13-21, 16-21 against World No. 5 and fifth seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
