HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Asia C'ship: Crasto-Kapila in quarters, Sindhu crashes out

Asia C'ship: Crasto-Kapila in quarters, Sindhu crashes out

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 10, 2025 15:23 IST

x

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and the promising Priyanshu Rajawat crashed out in the pre-quarterfinals of their respective events at the Badminton Asia Championships in Ningbo, China on Thursday.

IMAGE: Mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto entered the quarterfinals. Photograph: BAI/X

The 29-year-old Sindhu, ranked 17th in the world, fought hard before going down 12-21 21-16 16-21 to world number four and third seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in women's singles contest that lasted one hour and six minutes.

Rajawat lost in straight games 14-21, 17-21 against world number seven and fifth seed Kodai Naraoka of Japan in the men's singles competition.

 

It was curtains for Kiran George as well in the men's singles event, as he lost 21-19, 13-21, 16-21 against world number five and fifth seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand.

India's campaign has ended in the men's and women's singles events.

However, the mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto entered the quarterfinals, beating Ye Hong Wei and Nicole Gonzales Chan of Chinese Taipei 12-21, 21-16, 21-18.

Kapila and Crasto will next face fifth seeds Chun Man Tang and Ying Suet Tse of Hong Kong.

But the other Indian mixed doubles pair of Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh exited after losing 11-21, 14-21 against top seed Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin of China.

Later in the day, Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi will take on sixth seeded Malaysian duo of Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh in the men's doubles competition.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Asia C'ship: Kapila-Crasto keep India's hopes alive
Asia C'ship: Kapila-Crasto keep India's hopes alive
Asia C'ship: Sindhu advances; Sen, Prannoy crash out
Asia C'ship: Sindhu advances; Sen, Prannoy crash out
BWF Rankings: Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag slip
BWF Rankings: Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag slip
Shi Yuqi to meet Chia-hao in All England badminton final
Shi Yuqi to meet Chia-hao in All England badminton final
All England semis: China's top seed Shi to meet compatriot Li
All England semis: China's top seed Shi to meet compatriot Li

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Lost In Ubers: Gold Biscuits, Wedding Saris, Ghee...

webstory image 2

9 Things That Malaika Loves

webstory image 3

Sugarless Orange Mousse: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Alaya F looks stunning!1:02

Alaya F looks stunning!

Diana Penty looks amazing in a peach co-ord set0:51

Diana Penty looks amazing in a peach co-ord set

Rakul Preet Singh and Pragya Jaiswal spotted in Bandra1:00

Rakul Preet Singh and Pragya Jaiswal spotted in Bandra

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD