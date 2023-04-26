News
Asia Badminton: Lakshya crashes out on comeback; Treesa-Gayatri march on

Asia Badminton: Lakshya crashes out on comeback; Treesa-Gayatri march on

Source: PTI
April 26, 2023 18:31 IST
IMAGE: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand entered the pre-quarters of the Asia Badminton Championship. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

On a day star shutter Lakshya Sen made a first-round exit, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand kept the Indian flag high by advancing into the pre-quarterfinals of the Asia Badminton Championship in Dubai on Wednesday.

The Commonwealth Games bronze medal-winning women's doubles pair roared back from behind to defeat Indonesia's Lanny Tria Mayasari and Ribka Sugiarto 17-21, 21-17, 21-18 in a battle lasting more than an hour.

After losing the first game tamely, the Indian duo put up a dominant display in the second and began with a 5-0 lead. They maintained their lead through out to force a decider.

 

The third game turned out to be an intense battle with Treesa and Gayatri trailing 15-16 against the Indonesian pair.

They were then locked at 18-all when an aggressive Treesa came up with a powerful cross-court smash before the Indian duo sealed the issue in 64 minutes.

Mixed pair duo of Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy also won their opening round match when they defeated Chan Peng Soon and Cheah Yee See of Malaysia 21-12, 21-16.

IMAGE: Making a comeback after a break, Lakshya Sen failed to impress as he suffered a first-round exit. Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Sen caps forgettable comeback

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Sen, who took a short break to focus on his mental and physical health, was eliminated by world number 7 Loh Kean Yew in a 7-21, 21-23 loss.

Having plummeted to 24th spot in the BWF rankings, Sen got a tough draw as he was pitted against former world champion and world No 7.

The Singaporean, who had lost to Sen in their last exchange in the Indian Open final last year, showed swift court movements to race to a 21-7 lead.

But Sen returned stronger in the second game and was two points behind at the break.

From thereon the duo exchanged some rallies and Sen had a chance to level when he got a game point at 20-19 but Loh closed out the match in 45 minutes.

Up against world number one Akane Yamaguchi, promising Malavika Bansod stretched the star player before going down 23-25, 19-21 in a 46-minute battle.

Results (Indians only):

Men's Singles: Lakshya Sen lost to Loh Kean Yew (Singapore) 7-21, 21-23.

Men's Doubles: Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala lost to Takuro Hoki and Yog Kobayashi (Japan) 15-21, 17-21; PS Ravikrishna and Sankar Prasad Udayakumar lost to Man Wei Chong and Kai Wun Tee (Malaysia) 12-21, 17-21.

Women Singles: Malvika Bansod lost to Akane Yamaguchi (Japan) 23-25, 19-21; Akarshi Kashyap lost to Komang Ayu Cahya Dewi (Indonesia) 6-21, 12-21.

Women Doubles: Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam lost to Meilysa Trias Puspitasari and Rachel Allessya Rose (Indonesia) 20-22, 12-21, 18-21; Haritha Manazhiyil and Ashna Roy lost to Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai (Thailand) 11-21, 2-21.

Mixed Doubles: Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy b Chan Peng Soon and Cheah Yee See (Malyasia) 21-12, 21-16.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
