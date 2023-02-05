News
Ashu clinches bronze as other wrestlers disappoint in Zagreb

Source: PTI
February 05, 2023 18:14 IST
Ashu

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Asian Championships bronze medallist Ashu clinched the 67kg bronze medal for India in the Greco Roman category on the concluding day of the Zagreb Open Ranking Series in Zagreb on Sunday.

The 23-year-old grappler added a second bronze to India's tally, defeating Lithuania's Adomas Grigaliunas 5-0. Under-23 world champion, freestyle wrestler Aman Sehrawat, had won the men's 57kg bronze on the inaugural day.

Ashu, who had lost Iran's Reza Mahdi Abbasi 9-0 in the qualification round, came back strongly in the repechage bouts, defeating Hungary's Adam Phoilec 8-0 before overcoming Norway's Haavard Joergensen 9-0 to make the bronze-medal round.

 

The Indian had three points in the first period and two in the second as the judges declared a win by decision.

Another Indian Greco-Roman wrestler Sagar lost his 63kg repechage round bout to Austria's Aker Schmid Al Obaidi after his quarter-final rival, Iran's Aref Hossein Khoun Mohammadi, entered the final.

In other bouts on Sunday, Birmingham Commonwealth Games silver medallist Samantha Stewart got the better of India's Asian Championships bronze medallist Sushma Shokeen with the Canadian effecting a fall in the the women's 53kg quarter-final.

Sushma had beaten France's Tetiana Profatilova and China's Yuhong Zhong in the earlier rounds.

More disappointment was in store for India as 72kg wrestler Reetika could not make it to the semi-finals through the round-robin format, while Kiran (76kg) also failed to advance.

Greco-Roman wrestlers Manjeet (55kg), Gyanender (60kg), Ankit Gulia (72kg) and Narinder Cheema (97kg) will be in action later on Sunday.

Source: PTI
AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

