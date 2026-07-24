Ashok Malik narrowly misses medal in Commonwealth Games para powerlifting

Indian para powerlifter Ashok Malik delivered a strong performance at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, securing a commendable fourth place in the men's lightweight category, highlighting India's growing presence in international para-sports.

IMAGE: Ashok Malik secured 143.8 points to finish fourth. Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Malik scored 143.8 points, which was not enough to secure a medal position.

England's Mark Swan won the gold, with Nigeria's Roland Ezuruike taking silver and Malaysia's Bonnie Bunyau Gustin securing bronze.

Another Indian participant, Paramjeet Kumar, finished seventh overall with 135.6 points.

Indian Para Powerlifter Ashok Malik finished a creditable fourth in the men's lightweight category in the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Friday.

Ashok collected 143.8 points which was not enough to be in the medal bracket.

Mark Swan of England won the gold with 153.9 points while Roland Ezuruike (153.9 points) of Nigeria and Bonnie Bunyau Gustin (153.5) of Malaysia took the silver and bronze respectively.

Another Indian in the fray, Paramjeet Kumar finished seventh overall with 135.6 points.