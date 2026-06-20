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India's Macau Open Campaign Ends As Chaliha Falls In Semis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk June 20, 2026 10:48 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian badminton player Ashmita Chaliha's journey at the Macau Open Super 300 concluded with a straight-game loss to South Korea's Park Ga Eun in the women's singles semifinals, marking the end of India's challenge in the tournament.

Key Points

  • Ashmita Chaliha lost to South Korea's Park Ga Eun in the Macau Open Super 300 women's singles semifinals.
  • The Indian shuttler was defeated in straight games with scores of 17-21, 9-21.
  • Park Ga Eun made a strong comeback in the first game after trailing 11-15 to win it 21-17.
  • The South Korean maintained momentum in the second game, securing her place in the final.
  • This defeat brought an end to India's campaign at the Macau Open, following Anmol Kharb's quarterfinal exit.

India's campaign at the Macau Open Super 300 badminton tournament came to an end after Ashmita Chaliha suffered a straight-game defeat to South Korea's Park Ga Eun in the women's singles semifinals here on Saturday.

The world No. 63 Indian went down 17-21, 9-21 to world No. 61 Park in a contest lasting 38 minutes.

 

Chaliha's Semifinal Challenge

Ashmita looked on course to take the opening game when she built a 15-11 lead, but the Korean staged a strong comeback by winning six consecutive points to move ahead 16-15. The Indian responded well to draw level at 17-17, only for Park to raise her game once again and pocket the next four points to seal the first game 21-17.

The momentum stayed with the South Korean in the second game as Ashmita struggled to find her rhythm. After the scores were tied at 3-3, Park gradually pulled away, opening up a 9-5 advantage before extending her lead further with a series of attacking winners and tight net play. Ashmita was unable to halt the Korean's surge as Park maintained complete control of the rallies and comfortably closed out the game to secure her place in the final.

The defeat brought an end to India's campaign in the tournament, as eighth seeded Indian Anmol Kharb had earlier made a quarterfinal exit by going down to Han Qian Xi.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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