Ashmita Chaliha Continues Strong Comeback At Macau Open

Indian badminton star Ashmita Chaliha has made an impressive return from injury, reaching the women's singles semifinals at the prestigious Macau Open Super 300 tournament.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Ashmita Chaliha secured a spot in the Macau Open Super 300 women's singles semifinals.

Chaliha defeated Korea's Kim Min Sun in straight games (21-16, 21-18).

This marks Chaliha's first BWF tour event semifinal appearance this year, following a three-month injury layoff.

Compatriot Anmol Kharb was defeated in the quarterfinals by Han Qian Xi.

Ashmita Chaliha will now face Park Ga Eun for a place in the final.

Indian shuttler Ashmita Chaliha continued her impressive comeback from injury, defeating Korea's Kim Min Sun in straight games to enter the women's singles semifinals, but compatriot Anmol Kharb bowed out after a quarterfinal defeat at the Macau Open Super 300 tournament here on Friday.

The 26-year-old from Assam, who returned to competition in May after a three-month injury layoff, took 37 minutes to see off world No.99 Kim 21-16 21-18 to continue her impressive run. It is her first semifinal appearance in a BWF tour event this year. She had registered quarterfinal finishes at the China Masters Super 100 and Malaysia Masters super 500 events since returning to the court.

Chaliha's Road To Recovery And Semifinals

World No. 63 Ashmita, who had to undergo surgery and an extensive rehabilitation period after suffering a medial meniscus tear in her right knee during the Korea Open, will now face Korea's Park Ga Eun for a place in the final.

Anmol Kharb's Quarterfinal Exit

In the other match, world No. 51 Anmol, however, failed to capitalise on a strong start, going down 21-14 15-21 13-21 to fourth seed Han Qian Xi, ranked 36th in the world, in a 60-minute clash.

Ashmita and Kim were locked in a close battle in the opening game, with the scores level at 14-14 before the Indian reeled off four consecutive points to seize control and eventually pocket the game. The second game began on a worrying note for Ashmita as Kim raced to an 8-2 lead. However, the Indian gradually clawed her way back, narrowing the gap to 16-18 before winning five straight points to complete the victory.