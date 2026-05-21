Ashmita Chaliha Reaches Malaysia Masters Quarterfinals

Ashmita Chaliha shines as the sole Indian contender, advancing to the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament after a dominant performance.

Photograph: Kind courtesy BWF/Twitter

Key Points Ashmita Chaliha defeated Malaysia's Goh Jin Wei to reach the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters.

Malvika Bansod lost to Denmark's Line Højmark Kjaersfeldt after initially winning the first game.

Devika Sihag was defeated by China's Chen Yufei in the women's singles.

The mixed doubles pair of Sathwik Kanapuram and Radhika Sharma lost to the American duo of Presley Smith and Jennie Gai.

Indian men's doubles team Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun were defeated by China's Hu Ke Yuan and Lin Xiang Yi.

Ashmita Chaliha moved to the women's singles quarterfinals, emerging as the country's lone surviving contender after the rest of the Indian challenge came to an end at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 tournament here on Thursday.

Ashmita Chaliha's Victory Over Goh Jin Wei

Ashmita registered a comfortable 21-13, 21-16 victory over Malaysia's Goh Jin Wei in the pre-quarterfinals, wrapping up the contest in under 30 minutes with a composed all-round display.

She will next face eighth seed Line HÃ¸jmark Kjaersfeldt of Denmark in the last-eight stage.

Other Indian Players' Performances

Kjaersfeldt advanced after defeating India's Malvika Bansod, who squandered a one-game advantage to go down 21-16, 8-21, 15-21 in a 59-minute battle.

In another women's singles clash, reigning Thailand Masters champion Devika Sihag was outclassed by top seed Chen Yufei of China, who sealed a 21-16, 21-13 win in 36 minutes.

Doubles Results

India's mixed doubles pair of Sathwik Kanapuram and Radhika Sharma also bowed out after a hard-fought 12-21, 25-27 defeat to the American duo of Presley Smith and Jennie Gai.

In men's doubles, the Indian combination of Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun exited following a 14-21, 15-21 loss to China's Hu Ke Yuan and Lin Xiang Yi.

India had endured a disappointing outing on Wednesday as well, with the likes of Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy crashing out of the tournament.