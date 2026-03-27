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Ashley Westwood Returns to Indian Football as Kerala Blasters Coach

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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March 27, 2026 22:06 IST

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Experienced coach Ashley Westwood returns to Indian football, taking the helm as the new head coach of Kerala Blasters for the remainder of the Indian Super League season.

Photograph: Indian Super League/X

Photograph: Indian Super League/X

Key Points

  • Kerala Blasters have appointed Ashley Westwood as their new head coach for the remainder of the Indian Super League season.
  • Westwood replaces David Catala, who stepped down by mutual consent.
  • Ashley Westwood brings a wealth of experience in Indian football, having previously coached Bengaluru FC to I-League titles.
  • Westwood's managerial style is known for its emphasis on structure, resilience, and a winning mentality.

Kerala Blasters on Friday announced the appointment of the experienced Ashley Westwood, a familiar face in Indian football circles, as the club's new head coach until the end of the ongoing Indian Super League season.

Westwood, who has already landed here, replaced David Catala who has stepped down from his role at the club by "mutual consent". Spaniard Catala was made head coach in March 2025.

 

"The club is delighted to confirm the appointment of Ashley Westwood who will take charge as head coach of the first team until the end of the current campaign. Welcome to the Blasters, Ashley!" the Blasters said in a statement.

"Englishman Westwood arrives in Kochi with a managerial profile built on structure, resilience, and winning pedigree. A graduate of Manchester United Academy, his football education was shaped in one of the game's most demanding environments -- an ethos that continues to define his approach today."

Westwood's Coaching History

Westwood's transition from a playing career spanning over 400 professional appearances into management has been marked by immediate impact. He had previously coached Bengaluru FC, leading the team to two I-League titles and a Federation Cup triumph. He has also worked with ATK and Punjab FC and most recently managed Hong Kong who beat India during the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers.

"Ashley is a coach who understands both the Indian football landscape and the demands of building a football identity that endures beyond results. His teams are typically defined by organisation without the ball, intensity in transitions, and a collective accountability that mirrors the standards of elite dressing rooms."

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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