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India's Ashish Yadav Wins Javelin Silver At World U20 Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 08, 2026 09:59 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Ashish Yadav has made India proud by clinching a silver medal in the men's javelin throw at the prestigious World Athletics U20 Championships, marking a significant achievement for Indian athletics.

Photograph: World Athletics/Twitter

Photograph: World Athletics/Twitter

Key Points

  • Ashish Yadav won a silver medal in the men's javelin throw at the World Athletics U20 Championships.
  • His best throw was 74.09m, securing India's first medal at the event.
  • Yadav is the second Indian to achieve a silver in this event, following Neeraj Chopra's previous success.
  • South Africa's Jan-Hendrik Heymans claimed the gold medal with a throw of 80.50m.

Ashish Yadav won a silver in the men's javelin throw event to open India's medal account on the third day of the World Athletics U20 Championships here. Yadav's third round throw of 74.09m fetched him the silver medal while T Dharanidharan, the other Indian in the fray in the men's javelin throw finals, finished sixth with 72.35m.

Yadav Joins Elite Indian Javelin Throwers

The 19-year-old Yadav became the second Indian, after two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, to win a silver in the event. Chopra had won gold and set the still-standing world junior record of 86.48m in the 2016 edition in Poland.

 

The gold medal went to South Africa's Jan-Hendrik Heymans who sent his spear to 80.50m, the season's U20 world lead, in his sixth and final attempt.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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ashish yadavjavelin throwworld athletics u20 championshipsindian athleticsneeraj chopra

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