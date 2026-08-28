Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar To Lead Esports Federation

Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar has been unanimously elected as the President of the E Sports Games Federation, signalling a significant boost for the promotion and development of esports in India, with a focus on providing enhanced opportunities for the nation's vast esports community.

Key Points Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar has been elected as the President of the E Sports Games Federation (ESGF).

Shelar's election received unanimous support from ESGF members and state representatives.

The ESGF is a national body promoting esports and Mind Sports in India, recognised by the Paralympic Committee of India.

Shelar aims to provide better platforms, training, and growth opportunities for India's 600 million esports enthusiasts.

The Indian esports team is set to participate in the Asian Games in Japan next month.

Maharashtra minister and board member of the Asian Cricket Council Adv. Ashish Shelar was on Friday elected as the president of the E Sports Games Federation here. Shelar, who is the Minister of Electronics, IT, AI and Cultural Affairs in the Maharashtra state government, was elected as the president during ESGF's board meeting here. His name was proposed by acting president Adv. Nandan Jha and chairperson Ashok Dhyanchand.

"The proposal received unanimous support from all the members and State Representatives present at the meeting," a release from ESGF said.

ESGF's Role In Indian Esports Development

The ESGF is a national organisation working for the promotion, regulation and development of esports and Mind Sports in India. It is a member of the Global Esports Foundation and the International Esports Federation, while it is recognised by the Paralympic Committee of India.

Shelar said, "Around 600 million people in our country are engaged with esports. Next month, in September, the Indian esports team will travel to Japan to participate in the Asian Games. Our endeavour will be to provide players with better platforms, training, competitions and opportunities for growth."