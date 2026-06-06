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Home  » Sports » Ashish Purti's Hat-Trick Powers India To U16 Asia Cup Glory

Ashish Purti's Hat-Trick Powers India To U16 Asia Cup Glory

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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June 06, 2026 20:01 IST

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Discover how Ashish Purti's sensational hat-trick led the dominant Indian men's Under-16 hockey team to a resounding 4-1 victory over hosts Japan, clinching the prestigious Asia Cup title.

Photographs: Hockey India

Photographs: Hockey India

Key Points

  • India's men's Under-16 hockey team secured the Asia Cup title by defeating hosts Japan 4-1 in the final.
  • Ashish Purti was the star performer, scoring a hat-trick in the 2nd, 28th, and 34th minutes, and was also the tournament's top scorer with 13 goals.
  • Captain Ketan Kushwaha also contributed a goal, helping India establish a commanding lead against the home team.
  • Hockey India announced significant cash awards for the gold-winning men's team and the bronze-winning women's U-18 team.
  • The Indian defence remained resolute throughout the match, fending off multiple Japanese penalty corners.

Ashish Purti struck a fine hat-trick as a dominant India defeated hosts Japan 4-1 in the final to lift the men's Under-16 Asia Cup title on Friday. Purti scored in the 2nd, 28th and 34th minutes while captain Ketan Kushwaha (30th) also found the back of the net as India produced a commanding display against the home team. Numada Gaku scored Japan's lone goal of the contest in the 52nd minute.

Acknowledging the team's achievement, Hockey India announced a cash award of Rs 3 lakh for each player of the gold medal-winning team and Rs 1.5 lakh for each member of the support staff. Hockey India also announced a cash award of Rs 1 lakh for each player of the Indian women's U-18 team that secured the bronze medal earlier in the day, along with Rs 50,000 for each member of the support staff.

 

India's Dominant Start And Early Goals

India wasted no time in making their presence felt, winning a penalty corner inside the opening 90 seconds. Purti made no mistake with the finish, giving India an early lead. Japan grew into the quarter, testing India with four circle penetrations. But the Indian defence stood firm throughout as the first quarter ended with the visiting team leading 1-0.

The second quarter saw India extend their advantage despite sustained pressure from the hosts. Japan earned their first penalty corner of the night and looked threatening, but the equaliser continued to elude them. India responded with purpose, earning a penalty corner of their own in the 28th minute. Purti stepped up once again and delivered, driving a powerful shot into the net to make it 2-0.

Hat-Trick Hero Purti Seals Victory

The momentum was firmly with India, and it showed almost immediately. Prahalad Rajbhar won the ball in a dangerous area, surged forward, and laid it off to captain Kushwaha, who finished coolly to put India 3-0 ahead at halftime. India remained relentless in the third quarter. A slick run from Varinder Singh resulted in another penalty corner, and Purti completed his hat-trick with a clinical finish in the 34th minute to hand India a commanding 4-0 lead.

Japan pushed hard in the final quarter and, in the 52nd minute, Numada Gaku converted a penalty stroke to reduce the deficit to 4-1. However, the goal proved to be little more than a consolation. Japan earned three more penalty corners in the closing stages but could not find a way past the resolute Indian defence.

Purti was adjudged player of the match for his stellar performance, capping off an exceptional campaign that saw him emerge as the top scorer with 13 goals in the competition.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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