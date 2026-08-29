Indian Shooter Ashi Chouksey Confident For Asian Games

Ace Indian rifle shooter Ashi Chouksey, a multiple Asian Games medallist, is highly confident about the contingent's prospects at the upcoming Asian Games in Japan, aiming for gold after rigorous preparation and strategic training.

Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Asian Games medallist Ashi Chouksey is confident in India's shooting contingent for the upcoming event in Japan.

Chouksey, a triple medallist from the previous Asian Games, aims to convert her past silvers into gold this time.

The Indian team has undergone intensive preparation, including match simulations and psychological training, to enhance performance.

Chouksey looks forward to competing against strong rivals like China, viewing it as an exciting challenge.

She believes focusing on fundamentals and small details will make the Indian team "unstoppable" at the continental showpiece.

Multiple Asian Games medallist rifle shooter Ashi Chouksey is confident that if the Indian contingent gets the basics right and stays true to its fundamentals, it will be "unstoppable" at the upcoming Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, next month.

There are high expectations from the Indian shooters to bring home a rich haul of medals at the continental showpiece, to be held from September 19 to October 4, after their impressive performances at the last two editions in Jakarta in 2018 and Hangzhou in 2023.

India's High Hopes For Shooting Medals

"Little things matter a lot. We know what to do, we know how to shoot, but there are small things which are neglected. If we do them right, towards perfection, then I think we will be unstoppable," said Chouksey, 24, who won two silvers and a bronze at the previous Asian Games.

Chouksey is also relishing the prospect of competing against a strong Chinese shooting contingent in Aichi-Nagoya, with China being India's biggest rival on the continental stage.

"I am really excited to compete with the Chinese shooting team because they are a very strong team and in the 2023 Asian Games, we had a gold (Sift Kaur Samra) and a bronze (Ashi Chouksey) in the women's 50m 3P category, while they got a silver at their home," she said.

"So they might still be holding it against us (laughs) and can be looking for revenge. They are a very strong team but I am really excited to compete with them," said Chouksey.

Ashi Chouksey's Past Performance And Future Goals

Chousksey won a silver in women's 10m air rifle team and women's 50m rifle 3P team event respectively, and a bronze in the women's 50m rifle 3P event at the Asian Games in 2023.

Reflecting on the difference between her first and second Asian Games campaigns, Chouksey said, "Asian Games is one of the biggest multi-sport tournaments after the Olympics, and I have competed there before. I have performed on that stage, so I know what it takes.

From NCC Camp To Elite Shooter

"After winning three medals, I now have good experience of competing at this level. So, this time, I am going to Japan with a clear view and goal for what I want to achieve at this competition."

From discovering shooting almost by chance at a school camp to establishing herself as a high-level international shooter, Chouksey's journey has been one of rapid progression. She was first introduced to the sport at an NCC camp, where she picked up a rifle for the first time. A strong showing in her maiden attempt prompted her to consider shooting as a career, eventually leading to her selection at a state shooting academy.

Rigorous Training And Mental Preparation

Her road to the Asian Games has since involved an intensive preparation phase, with the Indian contingent undergoing training camps in Bhopal. The first camp featured multiple match and final simulations, including extended shooting sessions designed to test the athletes' endurance, focus, and stability.

"We were putting a lot of hard work and effort into the preparation. The strategy for this camp was to conduct matches and finals. We played around three-four matches and three-four finals, which is a lot in a 10-day camp. Playing a match is very intense, even if it is just a 60-shot match.

"We also had a 120-shot match, which is not in any programme, but we did it to check the endurance and stability for a long period of time," Chouksey said.

The team has also been working with sports psychologists and using biofeedback technology to better understand their breathing patterns and physiological responses while shooting.

Having already experienced the pressure of Asian Games, Chouksey believes that familiarity will help her approach the competition with greater composure. Her ambition, however, remains firmly focused on achieving what she fell short of the last time.

"I was excited and also very dedicated to convert it to gold. And I really want that very, very much," she said.