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Asencio walks free in sex-video case as Real Madrid open disciplinary proceedings

September 04, 2026 01:30 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio was acquitted after prosecutors dropped sex-video sharing charges, while three former youth players received suspended sentences and the club opened disciplinary proceedings.

Raul Asencio

IMAGE: Raul Asencio was charged under Article 197 of the Spanish Criminal Code pertaining to privacy-related offences. Photograph: Vincent West/Reuters

Key Points

  • Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio was cleared after prosecutors dropped charges linked to sharing sexual content without the victims’ consent.
  • Three former Real Madrid youth players were sentenced to one year in prison, with the terms suspended under conditions.
  • Asencio was separately fined €14,400 and banned from driving for eight months after being convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol.
  • Real Madrid coach José Mourinho said disciplinary proceedings had been opened, while confirming Asencio remains part of his plans as he recovers from injury.

Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio was on Thursday cleared of charges related to sharing a video of sexual content without the victims' consent, a court on the Spanish island of Gran Canaria said.

Prosecutors dropped the charges against Asencio and reduced their sentencing requests for three other former Real Madrid youth players after the victims told the court they had forgiven the defendants.

 

Three Former Youth Players Sentenced

The other three players, who were charged with recording and sharing sexual videos of two teenage women, one of them underage, were sentenced to one year in prison. The sentences were suspended on condition that they commit no further offences during that period.

Asencio was only accused of sharing the video.

In an unrelated incident, Asencio was fined €14,400 ($16,800) and banned from driving for eight months after being caught driving under the influence of alcohol, another court said on Wednesday.

      • UEFA probes Fenerbahce players over Lyon match incident

Mourinho Confirms Disciplinary Action

Earlier on Thursday, Real Madrid coach José Mourinho said the club had opened disciplinary proceedings against the player, but that Asencio would remain part of his plans while the matter was being resolved.

"Everything you do outside your professional sphere still reflects on Real Madrid and continues to damage the reputation of a club whose standing must not be undermined," Mourinho said.

"I'm not happy. Everyone makes mistakes, but a series of mistakes is something different."

Asencio has not played for the Spanish club this season because of an injury that is expected to keep him out for a couple more weeks, Mourinho said.

Source: REUTERS
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AsencioReal MadridMourinhoGran CanariaFenerbahce

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