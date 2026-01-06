HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Aryna Sabalenka turns on style in Brisbane victory

Aryna Sabalenka turns on style in Brisbane victory

January 06, 2026 14:07 IST

Aryna Sabalenka

IMAGE: Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka reacts during her match. Photograph: Christopher Pike/Reuters

World number one Aryna Sabalenka began her 2026 campaign with a thumping victory at the Brisbane International on Tuesday while her "Battle of the Sexes" opponent Nick Kyrgios fell short on his return to singles action after nearly a year out.

Sabalenka, who was beaten in straight sets by Kyrgios a week ago in a Dubai exhibition, resumed her preparations for the Australian Open by turning on the style to beat Cristina Bucsa 6-0 6-1 in 47 minutes to reach the third round.

"Definitely my serve worked really well," she said after the quickest victory of her career.

"I did a couple of serve-and-volleys, which is like, 'wow,' so yeah, I'm super happy with the level. I'm happy to be back. I always enjoy playing in front of all you guys. That was a great performance from me."

The defending Brisbane champion faces either Sorana Cirstea or Jelena Ostapenko next as she looks to build momentum for the January 18 to February 1 Grand Slam at Melbourne Park, where she will be hunting a third title.

 

The injury-plagued Kyrgios also had a short spell on court in his first singles match since March, the Australian losing 6-3 6-4 to American Aleksandar Kovacevic in 65 minutes.

The 30-year-old is hoping for a wildcard at Melbourne Park and will try to build his match fitness when he teams up with Thanasi Kokkinakis for a doubles round of 16 match on Wednesday.

The duo won their match against Matthew Ebden and Rajeev Ram on Sunday and will take on Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul next.

Source: REUTERS
