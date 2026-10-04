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Sabalenka crashes out of China Open, extending trophy drought

October 04, 2026 13:45 IST 2 Minutes Read
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World number two Aryna Sabalenka's challenging season continued with a surprising third-round exit from the China Open.

World No 2 Aryna Sabalenka fell to Czech Nikola Bartunkova in straight sets, extending her trophy drought since the 'Sunshine Double' earlier this year

IMAGE: World No 2 Aryna Sabalenka fell to Czech Nikola Bartunkova in straight sets, extending her trophy drought since the 'Sunshine Double' earlier this year. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Key Points

  • Aryna Sabalenka, world number two, was defeated by Czech Nikola Bartunkova 6-4, 6-3 in the third round of the China Open.
  • This loss marks another setback in a frustrating season for Sabalenka, who has not won a trophy since her 'Sunshine Double' victories in Indian Wells and Miami.
  • Sabalenka failed to secure a Grand Slam title this season, a first since 2022, after losing to Elena Rybakina in the US Open final.
  • Nikola Bartunkova, 20, expressed respect for Sabalenka, calling her 'great' and a 'Grand Slam champion' after her upset victory.
 

Aryna Sabalenka crashed out of the China Open in the third round following a 6-4, 6-3 by Czech Nikola Bartunkova in Beijing on Sunday, the latest setback in a frustrating season for the world number two.

Sabalenka's Struggle in Beijing

Sabalenka was broken in the opening game and squandered five opportunities to break back in the sixth game of the first set, before going on to lose the match in an hour and 35 minutes.

"I focused on myself, to be calm. Aryna is great. She's a legend. She's a Grand Slam champion," Bartunkova, 20, said.

A Season Without a Grand Slam

Four-times major winner Sabalenka has not lifted a trophy since completing the "Sunshine Double" with victories in Indian Wells and Miami earlier this year. The Belarusian made it to the US Open final last month but was beaten by Elena Rybakina, ensuring she would finish the season without a Grand Slam win for the first time since 2022. Rybakina replaced Sabalenka at the top of the world rankings after the US Open.

Source: REUTERS
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Aryna SabalenkaChina OpenNikola BartunkovaGrand SlamElena Rybakina

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