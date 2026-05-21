Can Sabalenka Overcome Clay Court Struggles At French Open?

World number one Aryna Sabalenka faces a challenging French Open as her clay court form and a recent injury raise questions about her ability to secure a maiden Grand Slam title on the surface.

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka comes to Roland Garros with doubts over her form and ability on the slower, punishing surface. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

Key Points Aryna Sabalenka's clay court form and injury concerns cast a shadow over her French Open aspirations.

Despite her dominance on hard courts, Sabalenka has struggled to replicate that success on clay.

Sabalenka suffered early exits at the Madrid Open and Italian Open, highlighting her vulnerability on clay.

A lower back injury hampered Sabalenka's movement during the Italian Open, raising concerns about her fitness for the French Open.

Aryna Sabalenka arrives at the French Open as the world number one but with cracks beginning to appear in her armour and an injury cloud looming over her pursuit of a long-awaited maiden Grand Slam title on clay.

The Belarusian is a formidable force on the women's tour and little has changed with the power on display, however the 28-year-old comes to Roland Garros with doubts over her form and ability on the slower, punishing surface.

Four Grand Slam trophies sit on her mantle - two Australian Open crowns and two US Open titles - underlining her dominance on hardcourts but clay remains unconquered territory.

Last year Sabalenka stood one set from the French Open title before Coco Gauff transformed the match between the world's top two into one of endurance and resistance, with the Belarusian stumbling in a contest with 100 unforced errors in total.

She had looked untouchable in 2026, winning 26 of her first 27 matches, the only blot on an otherwise stellar campaign coming in an Australian Open final defeat by Elena Rybakina.

But there was an air of inevitability as she won the 'Sunshine Double' -- triumphing over Rybakina and Gauff at the finals in Indian Wells and Miami -- until she switched to clay.

Sabalenka's Clay Court Struggles

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka will turn up in Paris without a claycourt semi-final this season, just four wins from six matches on the surface. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

Sabalenka's claycourt woes began with a shocking quarter-final exit to Hailey Baptiste at the Madrid Open, where the American unsettled the top seed and saved six match points to complete a stunning upset.

In Rome, it was a third round loss to Sorana Cirstea -- 36 years old and nearing retirement -- who found one last blaze in her career and left the world number one searching for answers.

More troubling still was the sight of Sabalenka calling for the physio as she struggled with her movement.

Injury Concerns Hamper Preparation

"It's my lower back, connected to the hip, which (was) kind of limiting me from the full rotation. We're just going to have some days off. We're going to spend it on recovery, that's the plan for now," Sabalenka had said after her Rome exit.

"I didn't play well from the beginning till the end. I started really well, but then I kind of dropped the level. Felt like my body was limiting me from performing on the highest level."

Sabalenka will turn up in Paris without a claycourt semi-final this season, just four wins from six matches on the surface and with the strange sensation that the rest of the field can see that vulnerability too.