Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina set up blockbuster Indian Wells final

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka in action during the semi-final match against Linda Noskova during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Friday. Photograph: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images/Reuters

Key Points Aryna Sabalenka has been in formidable form this season, winning 15 of her first 16 matches.

Sabalenka is aiming to win the Indian Wells title for the third time in four years.

Sunday's title match will mark the third final between Rybakina and Sabalenka in the last six months.

Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina moved into the Indian Wells final with straight-sets victories over Linda Noskova and Elina Svitolina on Friday, setting up a rematch of their Australian Open Grand Slam title clash.



World number one Sabalenka has been in formidable form this season, winning 15 of her first 16 matches, with her only defeat coming against Rybakina in the Melbourne showpiece in January.



She powered past Noskova 6-3, 6-4 and will compete for the Indian Wells crown for the third time in four years, seeking her maiden title in the Californian desert.



"It feels great, I've lost a couple of finals here, so I'll make sure that I'm more than ready on Sunday. I'll bring my best tennis and this is the year," Sabalenka said.

IMAGE: Elena Rybakina is aiming to win her maiden title at Indian Wells. Photograph: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images/Reuters

Twice Grand Slam champion Rybakina overcame a stiff test to see off Ukraine's Svitolina 7-5, 6-4, staying on track to claim a second title in the event.



Sunday's title match will mark the third final between Rybakina and Sabalenka in the last six months. Kazakh Rybakina has won their previous two encounters, lifting the WTA Finals trophy in November and securing the Australian Open title.



"I'm going to fight as much as I can," Rybakina said.



"Hopefully it's going to be a great match."

Sabalenka in red hot form

IMAGE: This is the 14th WTA 1000 final of Aryna Sabalenka's career. Photograph: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images/Reuters

Sabalenka seized early control against Noskova, breaking for a 3-1 advantage after a Noskova forehand sailed long, and then the Czech’s inconsistent serving - including a double fault - handed the Belarusian another break for 5-1.



Noskova briefly halted the momentum by breaking back when Sabalenka served for the set, only the second time the top seed had dropped her serve during the tournament.



Sabalenka quickly regrouped when she served again at 5-3, sealing the opener with an ace, while Noskova won just half of the points behind her own serve.

A break in the opening game of the second set proved enough for Sabalenka to seal the victory over the 21-year-old Noskova, who had just one chance to break back but could not convert against the Belarusian's formidable power and serving.



"Serve was the biggest thing in this match," Sabalenka added. "(Noskova) is an incredible player, I felt that if I give her a small opportunity she will take it."



It will be the 14th WTA 1000 final of Sabalenka's career.



Rybakina struggled early in her semi-final as Svitolina fired four aces in the opening set. But unforced errors from the Ukrainian opened the door for Rybakina, who seized control with her serve and dictated the remainder of the contest.



Rybakina surged ahead 4-0 in the second set, and although Svitolina attempted to claw her way back Rybakina steadied herself to protect the lead and finish the job.