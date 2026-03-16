Aryna Sabalenka edges Rybakina in final to end Indian Wells hoodoo!

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka celebrates after winning the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, on Sunday. Photograph: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images/Reuters

Key Points Aryna Sabalenka won the Indian Wells title for the first time.

Sabalenka claimed the 23rd title of her career.

Sabalenka had waited three years and endured three finals to finally get her hands on the trophy.

Aryna Sabalenka finally conquered her Indian Wells demons on Sunday, defeating Elena Rybakina 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(6) in a breathless final to claim the desert title for the first time and secure her 23rd career crown.



Rybakina dominated the opening set, breaking Sabalenka to surge into a 4-2 lead and exploiting the Belarusian's backhand to close it out. It was the first time Sabalenka had dropped a set in the tournament.

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka dropped a set for the first time in the tournament when Elena Rybakina claimed the opening set 6-3. Photograph: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images/Reuters

The second set began no more comfortably, with Sabalenka letting out an audible yell as Rybakina broke her in the opening game. But the four-time Grand Slam champion dug deep, turned the tide and took the set 6-3.



The decider was a match in itself. Sabalenka broke early to lead 3-1, only for Rybakina to claw back, level at 5-5 and take the lead for the first time in the set. Sabalenka responded immediately to force a tiebreak, where the score reached 6-6 before she pulled clear to seal it 8-6.

IMAGE: Elena Rybakina in action. Photograph: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images/Reuters

With that final point, Sabalenka dropped to her knees — the relief of a champion who had waited three years and endured three finals to finally get her hands on the trophy.