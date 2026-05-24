Aryaveer Dewan Wins Asian Junior Squash Championship

Aryaveer Dewan has made history by winning the Asian boys' U-19 squash title in China, becoming only the fourth Indian to achieve this prestigious honour.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Saurav Ghoshal/X

Key Points Aryaveer Dewan wins the Asian boys' U-19 squash championship in China.

Dewan defeated South Korea's Jonghyeok Lee in the final to secure the title.

This victory marks Dewan as the fourth Indian to win the Asian U-19 squash title.

India secured a total of one gold, three silver, and four bronze medals at the championships.

Aryaveer Dewan became only the fourth Indian to emerge the Asian boys' U-19 champion as he clinched the coveted crown at the 33rd Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships in Panzhihua, China, on Sunday.

Dewan's Winning Performance

Aryaveer, seeded 3/4, beat South Korea's Jonghyeok Lee, seeded 5/8, 11-2, 11-7, 11-9 in just under an hour in the final, as India return with one gold, three silver and four bronze medals.

Triumph After U-17 Win

Delhi boy Aryaveer had won the boys' U-17 title in this competition last year.

"Truly a magnificent achievement from Aryaveer winning back-to-back titles. This will give him immense confidence going into the World Junior Championships in two months," said Squash Racquet Federation of India (SRFI) secretary-general Cyrus Poncha.

Other Indian Performances

Shiven Agarwal (boys' U-17), Anika Dubey (girls' U-17) and Amarya Bajaj (boys' U-13) finished runner-up in their respective categories.