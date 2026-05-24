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Aryaveer Dewan Wins Asian Junior Squash Championship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 24, 2026 19:53 IST

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Aryaveer Dewan has made history by winning the Asian boys' U-19 squash title in China, becoming only the fourth Indian to achieve this prestigious honour.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Saurav Ghoshal/X

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Saurav Ghoshal/X

Key Points

  • Aryaveer Dewan wins the Asian boys' U-19 squash championship in China.
  • Dewan defeated South Korea's Jonghyeok Lee in the final to secure the title.
  • This victory marks Dewan as the fourth Indian to win the Asian U-19 squash title.
  • India secured a total of one gold, three silver, and four bronze medals at the championships.

Aryaveer Dewan became only the fourth Indian to emerge the Asian boys' U-19 champion as he clinched the coveted crown at the 33rd Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships in Panzhihua, China, on Sunday.

Dewan's Winning Performance

Aryaveer, seeded 3/4, beat South Korea's Jonghyeok Lee, seeded 5/8, 11-2, 11-7, 11-9 in just under an hour in the final, as India return with one gold, three silver and four bronze medals.

 

Triumph After U-17 Win

Delhi boy Aryaveer had won the boys' U-17 title in this competition last year.

"Truly a magnificent achievement from Aryaveer winning back-to-back titles. This will give him immense confidence going into the World Junior Championships in two months," said Squash Racquet Federation of India (SRFI) secretary-general Cyrus Poncha.

Other Indian Performances

Shiven Agarwal (boys' U-17), Anika Dubey (girls' U-17) and Amarya Bajaj (boys' U-13) finished runner-up in their respective categories.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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