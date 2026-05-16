Aryaveer Dewan To Lead India At Asian Junior Squash Championships

Aryaveer Dewan is set to lead a strong 32-member Indian contingent at the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships in Panzhihua, China, as they aim to surpass their previous medal tally.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Saurav Ghoshal/X

Key Points Aryaveer Dewan will spearhead India's challenge at the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships in Panzhihua, China.

Dewan, the U-17 champion, will compete in the U-19 category as the third seed.

India is sending a 32-member contingent across various age groups, from U-11 to U-19.

The Indian team aims to improve upon its previous performance of seven medals.

The Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships are scheduled to take place from May 20 to 24.

Aryaveer Dewan will spearhead India's challenge at the Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships to be held in Panzhihua, China later this month.

Dewan, who clinched the U-17 boys' title last year, will move up to the U-19 category this time and enter the tournament, scheduled from May 20 to 24, as the third seed.

India Aims For Top Performance At Junior Squash

India will field a 32-member contingent across the U-11 to U-19 categories and will aim to better its seven-medal haul -- comprising two gold, two silver and three bronze medals -- from the previous edition.

Indian Contingent Details

Indian contingent:

Boys: U-13: Abhyuday Arora (3/4 seed), Amarya Bajaj (3/4 seed), Dhairya Gogia, Aaron Arambhan; U-15: Dhruv Bopana, Shresht Iyer (2nd seed), Dhruv Johri, Vedant Agrawal; U-17: Lokesh Subramani, Hridhaan Shah, Raghav Vashishtha, Shiven Agarwal; U-19: Gurveer Singh, Aryaveer Dewan (3rd seed), Yusha Nafees, Purav Rambhia.

Girls: U-13: Divyanshi Jain (2nd seed), Shanaya Parasrampuria (3/4 seed), Riyaa Dalal, Alia Kankaria; U-15: Aadya Budhia (3/4 seed), Goushika M, Vasundhara Nangare, Diva Parasrampuria; U-17: Saanvi Kalanki, Anika Dubey (3/4 seed), Diva Shah, Riyansika Verma; U-19: Unnati Tripathi, Eesha Shrivastava, Akanksha Gupta, Vyomika Khandelwal.