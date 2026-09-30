Aryan Roopa Anand Shines In AM Green IGPL Invitational Opener

Young Indian golfer Aryan Roopa Anand has made a spectacular start at the AM Green IGPL Invitational, carding a 6-under 66 to seize the lead and propel his team, Delhi Blue Bulls, to the top of the team standings.

Key Points Young Aryan Roopa Anand leads the AM Green IGPL Invitational with an impressive 6-under 66 in the opening round.

Anand's strong performance also placed his team, Delhi Blue Bulls, at the top of the team standings.

Team captain Shiv Kapur contributed significantly with a 4-under 68, bolstering the Blue Bulls' position.

Sawai Hamendra Singh Bhati and Sachin Baisoya are tied for second place with 5-under 67s.

Notable golfers like Gaganjeet Bhullar and M Dharma are also in contention after carding 4-under 68s.

Young Aryan Roopa Anand produced a classy 6-under 66 in the opening round of the AM Green IGPL Invitational to take the outright lead here on Wednesday.

It also gave his team, Delhi Blue Bulls, an early boost.

With his team captain Shiv Kapur, who was runner-up at the last event in Ras AL Khaimah, also getting off to a good start with 4-under 68, the Blue Bulls were well-placed in the team stakes.

Anand's Dominant Performance

Young pro Sawai Hamendra Singh Bhati and the experienced Sachin Baisoya carded five-under 67s to share second place.

The Bulls were in the lead in the team standings with contributions from Aryan and Kapur and they were 10-under.

On his game in the first round, Aryan said, "My short game was pretty good today, so I converted a lot of birdies from close range."

Aryan, starting from the first birdied the third and the fourth before dropping his only shot of the day on the Par-3 sixth. He made up with a birdie on the eighth to turn in 2-under 34.

On the back nine, Aryan birdied the 11th to get to 3-under.

Then over the last four holes, he found three birdies on the 15th, 16th and the 18th for a day's work of 6-under. He missed a few more putts but had no three-putts on a solid day.

Team Standings And Other Contenders

Vimtra Chennai Lions, whose pillar is Gaganjeet Bhullar, and Green Fuels Vizag Dolphins, whose top star on the day was M Dharma, were tied second at 7-under.

The crowded Day One leaderboard included the pedigreed Shiv Kapur, the highly consistent Gaganjeet Bhullar, Varun Parikh, Arjun Prasad, veteran M Dharma, Rohit Baisoya and Shaurya Binu. They all carded 4-under 68 each.