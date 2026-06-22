Aryan Nehra, Saanvi Deshwal Shine At National Aquatic Championships

Discover how Gujarat's Aryan Nehra and Maharashtra's Saanvi Deshwal were crowned 'Best Swimmer' at the 79th Senior National Aquatic Championships, an event that witnessed 22 new records and highlighted India's burgeoning swimming talent.

Key Points Aryan Nehra and Saanvi Deshwal were awarded 'Best Swimmer' in men's and women's categories respectively.

Karnataka emerged as the overall champions at the 79th Senior National Aquatic Championships with 334 points.

The championships saw a remarkable 22 new records and 17 Indian Best Performances, showcasing significant talent.

Aryan Nehra secured three gold medals and a bronze, setting two National Meet Records and an Indian Best Performance.

Saanvi Deshwal won three gold medals and a silver, also achieving a National Meet Record and an Indian Best Performance.

Gujarat's Aryan Nehra and Maharashra's Saanvi Deshwal were adjudged 'Best Swimmer' in men's and women's category at the 79th Senior National Aquatic Championshipsin which Karnataka emerged as overall champions with 334 points.

Record-Breaking Performances

In the men's events, Aryan won three gold medals and a bronze, while also registering two National Meet Records and an Indian Best Performance.

Saanvi won three gold medals and a silver, alongside a National Meet Record and an Indian Best Performance.

The championships witnessed a remarkable 22 new records being set, including 10 in the men's events and 12 in the women's events. Indian swimmers also produced 17 Indian Best Performances across the competition, with seven coming in the men's events and 10 in the women's.

The six-day competition which concluded on Sunday, showcased the depth of talent in Indian swimming and offered plenty of reasons for optimism heading into future international events.