Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
Home  » Sports » Nehra Makes History In 800m Freestyle, Qualifies For CWG And Asian Games

Nehra Makes History In 800m Freestyle, Qualifies For CWG And Asian Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk June 20, 2026 22:22 IST 3 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Discover how Indian swimmer Aryan Nehra made history by becoming the first to complete the men's 800m freestyle in under eight minutes, securing his spot at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Key Points

  • Aryan Nehra is the first Indian swimmer to breach the eight-minute mark in the men's 800m freestyle.
  • He set a new Best Indian Time of 7:59.36, securing gold at the National Aquatics Championships.
  • This achievement qualifies Nehra for both the upcoming Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.
  • Other swimmers, Rujula S and B. Benedicton Rohit, also set new Best Indian Times in their respective events.
  • Olympian Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj have also qualified for major multisport events.

Aryan Nehra became the first Indian swimmer to breach the eight-minute barrier in the men's 800m freestyle as he rewrote his own Best Indian Time to clinch gold and secure qualification for both the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games at the National Aquatics Championships here on Saturday.

The Gujarat swimmer clocked 7:59.36 in the final, shaving more than two seconds off his previous Best Indian Time of 8:00.76 set in 2019. The effort not only earned him the gold medal but also made him the first Indian to go sub-eight minutes in the event, besides sealing his berth for next month's Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and the Asian Games in Japan.

 

Other Swimmers Achieve Milestones

Nehra had registered a Best Indian Time in the men's 1500m freestyle, where he had also achieved the Commonwealth Games qualification standard earlier in the week. Apart from Nehra, Olympian Sajan Prakash (200m butterfly) has qualified for the CWG while and Srihari Nataraj has made the cut for both multisport events in 50m backstroke.

Records continued to tumble on the penultimate day of the competition as Rujula S and B. Benedicton Rohit also produced new Best Indian Times in their respective events. Rujula bettered her own women's 50m freestyle mark from last year, clocking 26.23 seconds to set a new Best Indian Time. Rohit, meanwhile, lowered the men's 50m butterfly national record twice in a day. After eclipsing his previous mark of 24.11 in the heats, he further improved it in the final, winning the gold medal in 23.63 seconds.

In swimming, national records are recognised only when achieved at the National Aquatics Championships, while the fastest times recorded by Indian swimmers across domestic and international competitions are classified as Best Indian Times.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

aryan nehraindian swimming800m freestylecommonwealth gamesasian games

More From Rediff

Doha Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra Finishes 4th, Seals CWG Berth

Doha Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra Finishes 4th, Seals CWG Berth
FIFA World Cup: Portugal Stand Firm Behind Under-Fire Ronaldo

FIFA World Cup: Portugal Stand Firm Behind Under-Fire Ronaldo
MP Yusuf Pathan's Land Occupation Valued By Vadodara Civic Body

MP Yusuf Pathan's Land Occupation Valued By Vadodara Civic Body

Related Stories

Asian Games: What 'flicked the switch' for swim sensation Nehra

Asian Games: What 'flicked the switch' for swim sensation Nehra

Web Stories

9 Of India's Most Haunted Places

9 Of India's Most Haunted Places
7 Oils You Should Include In Your Diet

7 Oils You Should Include In Your Diet
Check Out! Asus ProArt PZ14 Laptop

Check Out! Asus ProArt PZ14 Laptop

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026