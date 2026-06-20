Nehra Makes History In 800m Freestyle, Qualifies For CWG And Asian Games

Discover how Indian swimmer Aryan Nehra made history by becoming the first to complete the men's 800m freestyle in under eight minutes, securing his spot at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

Photograph: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Key Points Aryan Nehra is the first Indian swimmer to breach the eight-minute mark in the men's 800m freestyle.

He set a new Best Indian Time of 7:59.36, securing gold at the National Aquatics Championships.

This achievement qualifies Nehra for both the upcoming Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

Other swimmers, Rujula S and B. Benedicton Rohit, also set new Best Indian Times in their respective events.

Olympian Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj have also qualified for major multisport events.

Aryan Nehra became the first Indian swimmer to breach the eight-minute barrier in the men's 800m freestyle as he rewrote his own Best Indian Time to clinch gold and secure qualification for both the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games at the National Aquatics Championships here on Saturday.

The Gujarat swimmer clocked 7:59.36 in the final, shaving more than two seconds off his previous Best Indian Time of 8:00.76 set in 2019. The effort not only earned him the gold medal but also made him the first Indian to go sub-eight minutes in the event, besides sealing his berth for next month's Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and the Asian Games in Japan.

Other Swimmers Achieve Milestones

Nehra had registered a Best Indian Time in the men's 1500m freestyle, where he had also achieved the Commonwealth Games qualification standard earlier in the week. Apart from Nehra, Olympian Sajan Prakash (200m butterfly) has qualified for the CWG while and Srihari Nataraj has made the cut for both multisport events in 50m backstroke.

Records continued to tumble on the penultimate day of the competition as Rujula S and B. Benedicton Rohit also produced new Best Indian Times in their respective events. Rujula bettered her own women's 50m freestyle mark from last year, clocking 26.23 seconds to set a new Best Indian Time. Rohit, meanwhile, lowered the men's 50m butterfly national record twice in a day. After eclipsing his previous mark of 24.11 in the heats, he further improved it in the final, winning the gold medal in 23.63 seconds.

In swimming, national records are recognised only when achieved at the National Aquatics Championships, while the fastest times recorded by Indian swimmers across domestic and international competitions are classified as Best Indian Times.