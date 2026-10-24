Singh Dominates LGB Formula 4 Opener

Discover how Arya Singh clinched a thrilling victory in the LGB Formula 4 race, marking an exciting start to the 2026 CTR-JK Tyre FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship at Kari Motor Speedway.

Key Points Arya Singh of Dark Don Racing secured victory in the LGB Formula 4 race at the 2026 CTR-JK Tyre FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship opener on Saturday.

The LGB Formula 4 race was shortened to 11 laps and saw Singh capitalise on a late spin by Mehul Agarwal to win by 2.456 seconds.

Kabir Sahoch claimed two wins in the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup amateur class, while Senthil Kumar and Navaneeth Kumar won the Pro class races.

Pratik Sonawane won the Levitas Cup Gentleman class, and Arjun Narendran triumphed in the Indian Super Touring Cars race.

Shatveer Shetty of Meco Racing won the F1300 Novice Cup, a race significantly affected by opening-lap incidents.

Arya Singh of Dark Don Racing won an eventful LGB Formula 4 race as the 2026 CTR-JK Tyre FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship opened at Kari Motor Speedway here on Saturday.

Kolkata driver Singh capitalised on a late spin by rival Mehul Agarwal to win by 2.456 seconds on a day that featured close finishes, recovery drives and red-flag interruptions. Rain affected nine races in 11 categories.

The LGB Formula 4 race was shortened to 11 laps after four laps behind the safety car.

Once racing resumed, front-row starters Agarwal and Singh battled for the lead before Meco Racing's Raghul Rangasamy moved into second.

Agarwal reclaimed the lead but spun through 360 degrees in the closing laps, allowing Singh to take control and secure the win.

Rangasamy finished second, while Dark Don rookie Aditya Patnaik edged the recovering Agarwal by 0.120 seconds to claim third place.

Dhruv Goswami also produced a notable drive, climbing from 19th on the grid to finish sixth.

Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup Action

In the amateur class, Kabir Sahoch secured two wins, taking Race 1 by 2.298 seconds and Race 2 by 3.218 seconds.

He also set the day's fastest lap in the class at 1:19.880.

The Pro class produced two different winners.

Coimbatore's Senthil Kumar won Race 1 from pole position, beating Anish Shetty by just 0.025 seconds.

Navaneeth Kumar won Race 2 after a red-flag restart, finishing 1.245 seconds ahead of Senthil.

Levitas Cup And Super Saloon Highlights

Mumbai's Pratik Sonawane won the Gentleman class after converting pole position into an 8.574-second victory over Sidharth Balasundaram.

Mira Erda climbed from eighth on the grid to finish third overall, taking advantage of mistakes by rivals.

Aadam Junaid won the Rookie class, ahead of Ajay Sankar and Vikram A B.

Arka Motorsports' Arjun Narendran won the Indian Super Touring Cars race by 10.042 seconds after starting from pole position.

Arjun Balu finished second, beating Biren Pithawalla by 0.343 seconds following a close battle between the two.

F1300 Novice Cup Race Report

Meco Racing's Shatveer Shetty won the F1300 Novice Cup by 10.865 seconds after starting from pole position.

The race was affected by several opening-lap incidents, which ended the challenges of Avishek Datta, Sanjay Balakrishnan, Geetvika Rajni Patsamatla and Amanjeet Singh Gilard.

DTS Racing's Augustine Boby was second, while Sri Lanka's Aadam Junaid finished third after climbing from sixth on the grid.

Yash Vikram Singh moved from 10th to fourth. Nine drivers failed to finish the race.