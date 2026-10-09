I am very proud of my Indian roots: F1 driver Arvid Lindblad

'I would say I spend more time with the Indian side of the family. When I was younger, I went to Sweden a lot. But I've spent more time with my mum's parents. I spent a lot of time in India recently, so recently I've been more connected.'

IMAGE: Racing Bulls driver Arvid Lindblad, who has a Swedish father and British Indian mother, tends to spend more time with the maternal side of his family. Photograph: Jakub Porzycki/Reuters

Key Points Arvid Lindblad, a 19-year-old Racing Bulls driver, is openly embracing his strong Indian roots, a heritage he has "always" been proud of.

Lindblad, whose mother is British Indian, spends considerable time with his maternal family, engaging in cultural activities like visiting temples and watching cricket.

His public display of Indian heritage, including a viral video with his nani, has garnered significant support from the large Indian Formula 1 audience.

Lindblad has performed impressively in his rookie season, finishing among points in 10 of his last 11 races, and finds his trips to India eye-opening.

In the Formula 1 spotlight, Arvid Lindblad has been vocal about his strong Indian roots more than ever, but the 19-year-old Racing Bulls driver says it is something he has "always" been proud of.

Lindblad, who has a Swedish father and British Indian mother, tends to spend more time with the maternal side of his family. Visits to temples and gurudwaras are part of Lindblad's routine when he is back home in the UK.

With India home to a massive Formula 1 audience, it is only natural that Lindblad and his team are making a conscious effort to develop a stronger bond with fans in the world's most populated country.

Ahead of a promotional event in India in March, the visuals of Lindblad's nani (maternal grandmother) applying a tika on his forehead generated millions of views on social media.

Embracing His Indian Heritage

"Recently I've just maybe shown that more publicly, but my whole life it's been something I've been proud of (Indian roots). I really spend a lot of time with my nani and nana (grandparents), having Indian food or watching cricket all together or doing these kind of things.

"So I'm very proud of my Indian roots and connection," Lindblad told PTI on the sidelines of the Singapore Grand Prix.

"And I'm proud to show that more actively now. I would say that maybe I felt a little bit more support, which is cool. I wouldn't say it adds any pressure or anything. I just appreciate the support.

"I'm connected to both (Indian and Swedish roots). But I would say I spend more time with the Indian side of the family. When I was younger, I went to Sweden a lot. But I've spent more time with my mum's parents. I spent a lot of time in India recently, so recently I've been more connected."

Rookie Season Success And Indian Connection

IMAGE: Arvid Lindblad in action during the Bahrain Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit, Sepang, Malaysia. Photograph: Jakub Porzycki/Reuters

Lindblad's impressive performance on the track in his rookie season has also helped him gain supporters in India, having finished among points in 10 of his last 11 races.

Part of the Red Bull junior program since the age of 13, Lindblad's trips to India for exhibition events have become an important part of his season's calendar. It has also made him understand the country and its people better.

"For sure I've got more awareness, of what it's like. My parents, my mum went (to India) quite a bit. My dad's even gone as well.

"My grandparents, obviously they grew up there. So, you know, I've heard things about it, but you only really get to understand when you go there the first time and see it yourself. And for sure it was eye-opening and I really enjoyed it."

Cultural Observations: India Versus Europe

Comparing the life in Europe and India, Lindblad gave food for thought.

"In Europe, there's more of a tendency to be a bit, maybe jealous, you could say. You're more looking towards others and thinking, what do you not have? And it makes you more disheartened.

"In India, I'm going to be honest, it's different, there is much more poverty. And there is a lot of people and they're very focused on their own life (focused on their daily needs).

"It's a different level, but I would say that there's much less of that jealousy and looking towards others. I think everyone's just focused on their own life and trying to enjoy it and do their own thing," he said.

Hopes For Formula 1's Return To India

With no Indian driver on the Formula 1 horizon, Lindblad is bound to get plenty of support in India if the race is to return in the foreseeable future. The Indian government recently set up a task force to revive the event that last took place in the country in 2013.

"It's obviously an amazing circuit. And they have raced there a few times. I've heard that there is a bit of a push. For me, I think it would be amazing if it were to come back. With my roots and my heritage, it would be very special," he said.

When asked about his performances in his maiden season, Lindblad added: "I've obviously loved being in F1. It's something I've been working towards my whole life. It's been very special this year for me. And I think it's been really strong."

"I've been in the points 11 of the last 15 races, which for a rookie I can be happy with. I've been learning every weekend. The progression has been good. Obviously, there's lots of things to work on. There's lots of things to improve, but I'm happy with where I've started."