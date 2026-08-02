How Two Arunachal Women Conquered The Challenging Mt Kun

Two determined women from Arunachal Pradesh, January Tali and Hachu Lombo, have achieved a remarkable mountaineering feat by conquering the challenging 7,077-metre Mt Kun in Ladakh, inspiring adventure enthusiasts across India.

Key Points January Tali and Hachu Lombo from Arunachal Pradesh successfully scaled the 7,077-metre Mt Kun in Ladakh.

Mt Kun is renowned as one of the most demanding high-altitude technical climbs in the Indian Himalayas.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik praised their feat, highlighting its potential to inspire youth, especially women, in adventure sports.

Only four of the nine-member expedition team, including Tali and Lombo, managed to reach the summit due to extreme difficulty.

Tali has a notable mountaineering record, having previously scaled six Himalayan peaks within two weeks.

Two women from Arunachal Pradesh have scaled the 7,077-metre high Mt Kun in the Zanskar region of Ladakh. January Tali and Hachu Lombo reached the peak at 6 am on July 27, marking a major milestone for mountaineering in the border state. Tali hails from Yingkiong in Upper Siang district, while Lombo belongs to Anini in Dibang Valley district.

Governor Praises Mountaineers' Courage

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik on Sunday praised the mountaineers on their remarkable feat, describing it as a moment of immense pride for the state. "Their successful ascent reflects extraordinary courage, determination, endurance, and mental strength," the governor said, adding that their feat would inspire youth, especially women, across the state to pursue adventure sports and physical fitness, an official statement from Lok Bhavan said.

Conquering The Challenging Mt Kun

Mt Kun, among the highest peaks in the Zanskar range of the Indian Himalayas, is considered one of the country's most demanding high-altitude technical climbs due to its steep snow slopes, treacherous glaciers, and unpredictable weather conditions. The expedition comprised a mixed team of nine climbers - two women and seven men - excluding Sherpas. Underscoring the extreme difficulty of the terrain, only four of the nine climbers managed to reach the summit.

For Tali, this ascent adds to a growing list of mountaineering achievements. She previously scaled six Himalayan peaks within two weeks, including double summits on UT Kangri (6,080m) and Mentok Kangri-III (6,126m), alongside Mentok Kangri-I (6,268m) and Mentok Kangri-II (6,218m). Both mountaineers will receive official summit certificates from the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF), New Delhi, in recognition of their accomplishment.