Arunachal Pradesh Set To Lead Northeast In Sports, Says Minister

Arunachal Pradesh is rapidly advancing its sporting prowess, with Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kento Jini expressing confidence in the state's potential to become the leading sports hub in the Northeast, backed by significant achievements and government support.

Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Arunachal Pradesh aims to become the leading sporting state in the Northeast, currently ranking second after Manipur.

Two athletes from Arunachal Pradesh will represent the state at the upcoming Asian Games, marking a significant milestone.

Over 102 athletes and coaches were felicitated with Rs 50 lakh in cash incentives on National Sports Day.

Youth Affairs Secretary Abu Tayeng emphasised government support for athletes, while mountaineer Kabak Yano encouraged women's participation.

National Sports Day is observed annually on August 29 to commemorate the birth anniversary of legendary Indian hockey player Major Dhyan Chand.

Arunachal Pradesh is poised to emerge as the leading sporting state in the Northeast, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kento Jini said on Saturday. Addressing the National Sports Day celebrations in Itanagar, Jini said Arunachal Pradesh has made significant progress and ranks second in the Northeast after Manipur in terms of sporting achievements.

He said two athletes from Arunachal Pradesh are set to participate in the upcoming Asian Games, describing it as a major milestone for the northeastern state. He expressed confidence that the state would soon move to the top position in the region, citing the growing achievements of its sportspersons across national and international competitions.

Recognising Sporting Excellence And Future Growth

At the programme, Jini and Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom felicitated more than 102 athletes and coaches for their achievements. A total of Rs 50 lakh was also distributed among the awardees as cash incentives.

Youth Affairs Secretary Abu Tayeng stressed the importance of sportsmanship and said the government would continue to support and recognise athletes and coaches whose performances have brought pride to the state.

Renowned mountaineer from the state, Kabak Yano, called upon more girls and women to take up sports, especially mountaineering. Addressing concerns over the impact of outdoor activities on skin, she urged aspiring sportspersons not to let such worries discourage them, saying physical changes can be overcome, while the time invested in sports and the achievements earned through it remain valuable.

National Sports Day is observed every year on August 29 to commemorate the birth anniversary of legendary Indian hockey player Major Dhyan Chand.