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Indian Surfing Chief Arun Vasu Takes Helm At Asian Federation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 07, 2026 18:53 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how Arun Vasu, President of the Surfing Federation of India, has been elected to lead the Asian Surfing Federation, promising a new era for surfing and SUP across the continent.

Photograph: Ed Sloane/Reuters

Photograph: Ed Sloane/Reuters

Key Points

  • Arun Vasu, President of the Surfing Federation of India, has been elected as the new head of the Asian Surfing Federation (ASF).
  • His election was confirmed through a voting process overseen by the International Surfing Association (ISA).
  • Vasu's tenure at SFI saw Indian surfers achieve significant milestones, including Asian Games qualification and a medal at the Asian Surfing Championship.
  • He succeeds Atsushi Sakai of Japan, who led the ASF since 2011.
  • Vasu plans to foster inclusive growth for surfing and Stand-Up Paddling (SUP) across all parts of Asia.

The Asian Surfing Federation (ASF) on Friday elected Arun Vasu, president of the Surfing Federation of India, as its head. Vasu was elected after a voting by ASF's member National Federations supervised by the International Surfing Association (ISA).

Arun Vasu's Vision For Asian Surfing

A lifetime windsurfer and surfer, Vasu has served as president of SFI since 2021, a period that saw Indian surfers qualify for the Asian Games and win the first medal at an Asian Surfing Championship. Vasu succeeds outgoing President Atsushi Sakai of Japan, whose was in the office since 2011.

 

"I want to begin by acknowledging Japan's leadership over these many years, and everything built under it. That legacy is real, and this Federation stands on it," said Vasu. "What comes next is ours to build together. ASF's future has to belong equally to every part of Asia, and both surfing and SUP deserve a real stage. That work starts now," he added.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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