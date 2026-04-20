Arthur Fils downs higher-ranked Rublev to capture fourth ATP title

IMAGE: Arthur Fils celebrates his win over Andrey Rublev in the Barcelona Open final. Photograph: Bruna Casas/Reuters

Key Points France's Arthur Fils beat Andrey Rublev to win the Barcelona Open, his first title since 2024.

The 21-year-old has been in strong form since returning from an eight-month injury layoff, reaching finals in Doha and Miami before this win.

Fils showed resilience in a tense second set, recovering from a late break and closing out the match in a dominant tiebreak.

Frenchman Arthur Fils continued his run of good form since returning from an eight-month injury layoff as he overpowered Russia's higher-ranked Andrey Rublev 6-2, 7-6(2) to win the Barcelona Open, clinching his first title since 2024.

Fils, who suffered a lower-back stress fracture last year, returned in February and reached the final of the Qatar Open and the semifinal of the Miami Open, before winning his fourth ATP title on Sunday, and his third on clay, with the French Open a month away.

"It's been a tough (few) months, struggling with the injury... but we're back on the court and win the trophy, so pretty happy about that," Fils said at the trophy presentation ceremony.

In the first game, he missed the baseline with a couple of shots, handing Rublev a break. But Fils dug deep to get even, breaking back in the fourth game to make it 2-2.

Rublev struggled to keep up as Fils, now more precise with his forehand returns, picked out the edges of the sideline and sent powerful returns past the frustrated fifth seed to win the first set in 31 minutes.

Fils outsmarts Rublev

Fils won seven games straight before World No. 15 Rublev managed to hold his own serve to make it 1-1 in the second set. The 28-year-old fended off seven break points to prevail in a 13-minute battle to stay even at 2-2.

The 21-year-old outwitted Rublev with a backhand drop shot to get a break and go 4-2 up. But when Fils was 5-3 up serving for the tournament, the World No. 30 made three straight errors to hand Rublev a break.

Rublev then saved three match points to hold his serve and make it 5-5, and broke Fils to go 6-5 up. But Fils broke back in the very next game to force a tiebreak, which he won 7-2.

"The way you are playing, it's ridiculous... you proved that you're one of the best players on the Tour," Rublev told Fils.