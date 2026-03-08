Arshdeep Kaur Outshines Manu Bhaker to Win National Selection Trials

Arshdeep Kaur secured a stunning victory in the 25m pistol event at the National Selection Trials, outperforming Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and showcasing the depth of talent in Indian shooting.

Key Points Arshdeep Kaur wins the 25m pistol event at the National Selection Trials, defeating Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker.

Arshdeep Kaur edged out Divya T.S. with a score of 37-36 in the finals.

Rahi Sarnobat secured third place after a shoot-off with Divya T.S.

Manu Bhaker qualified in the top spot but finished sixth in the finals.

The National Selection Trials also include 50m Rifle 3 Positions and 10m Air Pistol events.

Arshdeep Kaur secured the top spot in the finals of 25m pistol women event in a high-quality field of the National Selection Trials (Group A) that also featured double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker.

The Punjab markswoman, who qualified in eighth position, edged out the experienced Divya T.S 37-36 to finish on top in the eight-shooter final.

Former Asian Games champion Rahi Sarnobat secured the third place with 33 hits, after Divya prevailed over her in a shoot-off.

Rhythm Sangwan finished fourth, followed by Niveditha V. Nair, Bhaker, nationals bronze medallist Anjali Choudhary and Chinki Yadav, who completed the top eight.

Qualification Rounds

Bhaker qualified for finals in top spot after two days of qualification in the precision and rapid stages with a combined score of 582-17x (Precision 287, Rapid 295).

Rahi followed with a score of 580-20x (Precision 292, Rapid 288) and Divya T.S qualified in third place with a score of 580-13x (Precision 290, Rapid 290).

Niveditha V. Nair (577-23x, Precision 288, Rapid 289), Rhythm Sangwan (577-16x, Precision 285, Rapid 292), Anjali Choudhary (576-12x, Precision 287, Rapid 289), Chinki Yadav (575-20x, Precision 280, Rapid 290) and Arshdeep Kaur (575-19x, Precision 285, Rapid 290) completed the top eight.

Upcoming Events

The qualification and finals of 50m Rifle 3 Positions for both men and women along with the qualification and finals of 10m Air Pistol men will be held on Monday.