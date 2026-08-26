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Olympic Gold Medallist Arshad Nadeem Faces NOC Controversy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 26, 2026 18:06 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Discover how Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem's unauthorised travel to South Africa for training without a No Objection Certificate from the Pakistan Sports Board has sparked a major controversy, potentially impacting his participation in crucial international athletics events.

Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Key Points

  • Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem is facing a dispute with Pakistan sports authorities.
  • Nadeem travelled to South Africa for training without obtaining a mandatory No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Pakistan Sports Board.
  • This unauthorised travel could jeopardise his participation in the upcoming World Ultimate Athletics Championship and Asian Games.
  • The javelin thrower's management has been primarily overseen by PSB and coach Salman Butt since his 2024 Olympic win.
  • Coach Terseus Liebenberg remains confident in Nadeem's ability to regain his top form despite the controversy.
Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem finds himself embroiled in a new row with the sports authorities in Pakistan. Arshad, who travelled to South Africa last week to train under his old coach Terseus Liebenberg ahead of two major international competitions next month, has been accused of travelling without obtaining the required No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB). The development has also raised questions over the arrangements surrounding the country's top athlete and his coordination with the sports authorities.

NOC Violation And Government Regulations

An official source in the PSB said that Arshad did not inform the officials before leaving for South Africa. He said as per government regulations, all athletes have to obtain NOCs from their respective federations and more importantly from PSB before travelling abroad for competitions or training. "Yes, he has not told anyone and it is officially recorded he didn't obtain any NOC from us. This might affect his future travel plans if he doesn't have a proper explanation," the official said.

Preparation For Major Athletics Events

 
Arshad decided to skip training in Lahore and travel to South Africa after facing criticism over his recent performance in the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Arshad is now working with Liebenberg for the World Ultimate Athletics Championship in Hungary from September 11-13 before travelling to Japan for the Asian Games, scheduled from September 19 to October 4.

Coach's Confidence Amidst Controversy

The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) has had little involvement in Arshad's management after he won the Olympic gold medal in 2024, with the PSB and coach Salman Butt overseeing his affairs. When contacted, Liebenberg, who has been working with Arshad in South Africa, said he was confident that Nadeem can rediscover his best form. "All I know is that he persevered for many years to become Pakistan's first-ever individual Olympic champion," Liebenberg said.
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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