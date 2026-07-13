Defending Champion Arshad Nadeem Prepares For Commonwealth Games Challenge

Pakistan's Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem is gearing up to defend his javelin title at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, facing immense pressure and a potential rekindling of his rivalry with Indian superstar Neeraj Chopra.

Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Key Points Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan's Olympic gold medallist, feels pressure as the defending javelin champion at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Nadeem will lead Pakistan's contingent and is expected to rekindle his rivalry with Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra.

Chopra missed the previous Commonwealth Games, where Nadeem won gold in 2022 with a throw of 90.18m.

Nadeem's significant win over Chopra was at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he secured gold with 92.97m.

Both athletes faced disappointment at the 2025 World Athletics Championship due to injuries, but Nadeem is preparing with an international meet in Switzerland.

Pakistan's Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem on Monday admitted that he will be under pressure during the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Glasgow as he enters the event as defending champion.

Nadeem will lead Pakistan's contingent in the Commonwealth Games beginning in Glasgow on July 23 and he is set to rekindle an old rivalry with Indian superstar Neeraj Chopra.

Defending The Commonwealth Gold

"There is more pressure on me because I am the defending champion in the coming games but I have prepared well," Nadeem told PTI. "It is good to be getting back to competition and yes I want to successfully defend my Commonwealth Games gold medal in Glasgow," he added.

Chopra missed the last Commonwealth Games due to an injury and Nadeem walked away with the gold medal in 2022 in Birmingham with a throw of 90.18m. "I know what I need to do to regain the title in a strong field," Nadeem said.

Rivalry With Neeraj Chopra

Nadeem's only big win over Chopra came in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris when he won the gold medal with an effort of 92.97m.

Nadeem and Chopra have crossed each other's path a number of times in recent years but their last appearance in the 2025 World Athletics Championship in Tokyo ended in disappointment for both of them. Chopra finished eighth and Nadeem 10th, disappointing their fans as they struggled with injuries.

Preparation And Upcoming Meets

The 29-year old Nadeem, who has been training in Lahore with his coaches, said he would be taking part in an international meet in Switzerland before going to the Commonwealth Games. He said this would allow him to understand his strength and physical condition ahead of the Commonwealth Games.