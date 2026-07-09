Arsene Wenger backs Kylian Mbappe's France to win FIFA World Cup 2026

Arsene Wenger backed Kylian Mbappe's France to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup, saying only Spain possess the technical quality and collective style capable of halting the tournament favourites.

IMAGE: France have scored fourteen goals and conceded just two in their first five matches leading up to the quarterfinal against Morocco. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Key Points Arsene Wenger believes Kylian Mbappe's France have the momentum, pace and physical strength to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Wenger feels Spain's superior technical ability and collective style of play make them the only team capable of stopping France's title charge.

The former Arsenal manager dismissed the chances of England, defending champions and Morocco, saying none possess the qualities needed to overcome France.

Former Arsenal manager and FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development Arsene Wenger has backed Kylian Mbappe's France to win the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, saying Spain are the only team capable of stopping the two-time champions because of their superior technical quality.

France will face Morocco in the quarterfinals in a repeat of the 2022 World Cup semifinal, while Spain take on Belgium, led by stars Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois.

France Favourites for Third World Cup

Wenger believes France have been the best team in the tournament despite being tested in a narrow 1-0 win over Paraguay in the round of 16. He said their pace, power and current form make them the team to beat.

Speaking on the Felix and Toni Kroos Podcast, as quoted by Goal.com, Wenger said, "France will win the World Cup. I know you are going to say it is because I am French. But when you analyse the tournament, the train is moving at a certain speed today. You have to be capable of getting on board that train."

• Who Will Lift The FIFA World Cup Trophy? Meet The Final 8 Teams

Spain can Challenge Les Bleus

IMAGE: Spain are the only side to have kept clean sheets in all of their matches so far in FIFA World Cup 2026. Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

While several European teams remain in the competition, Wenger believes only Spain have the quality to challenge France for the title. He ruled out England, Morocco and even the defending champions as serious contenders against Mbappe's side.

"For me, the real question mark is Spain. If any team is capable of beating France right now, I would say it is Spain because they have a better technical level than France," Wenger said.

"They have a quality of collective play and a culture of collective football that nobody else in the world has at the moment. So, in my opinion, it is between those two. France, however, are physically stronger," he added.