Arsenal's Premier League campaign faces a potential blow as goalkeeper David Raya sustained an arm injury during their disappointing 2-2 draw against Newcastle United, leaving manager Mikel Arteta to rue missed opportunities.

IMAGE: Arsenal's David Raya walks off the pitch clutching his arm after sustaining an injury during the match against Newcastle at St James' Park in Newcastle on Saturday. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

Key Points Arsenal drew 2-2 with Newcastle United, dropping two crucial Premier League points.

Goalkeeper David Raya suffered an arm injury in the 70th minute and was replaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Manager Mikel Arteta expressed concern over Raya's injury, awaiting MRI results to determine its severity.

Arteta lamented his team's inability to 'kill the game' despite a dominant first-half performance.

Arsenal currently leads the Premier League table by six points after 11 matches.

Arsenal dropped two points in a 2-2 Premier League draw at Newcastle United on Saturday, and that disappointment may be compounded if goalkeeper David Raya has to miss significant time after suffering an arm injury. Raya left the field holding his left arm in the 70th minute and was replaced by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Raya's Injury Concern

"Unfortunately, he had to come off, which is never good news. He will get assessed now, and probably he will have an MRI tomorrow to see what it is exactly, because at the moment, I don't know," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told reporters. "It was a knock. I don't know how it happened and what the injury is at the moment, so we have to wait and see tomorrow."

After a poor first half in which Eberechi Eze gave the visitors the lead, Newcastle upped the tempo in the second, buffeting Raya at set-pieces and scoring twice before he was forced off. Noni Madueke netted in the 78th minute, however, to ensure champions Arsenal did not leave the north-east empty-handed.

Arteta's Frustration

"We have lost two points today ... we were exceptional in the first half from the beginning to the end, the level of aggression, the intensity that we put into all the defensive aspects, the quality that we showed ... we should have been two, three, or four in front, clearly," Arteta said. The Spaniard was left to rue a missed opportunity. "We scored the second one, and we have infinite situations with overloads everywhere, with open spaces ... to go and kill the game and win it, and we lacked a moment of magic to be able to do that," he said.

Arsenal lead the table by six points after 11 games of the season.