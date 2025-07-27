Arsenal sign striker Gyokeres from Sporting

IMAGE: Gyokeres, who joined Sporting from Coventry City for around 20 million pounds in 2023, scored 97 goals and registered 28 assists from 102 matches during his two seasons in Lisbon. Photograph: Rodrigo Antunes/Reuters

Arsenal have signed Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting on a five-year deal, the Premier League club said on Saturday.



Financial details on the transfer were not disclosed but British media reported Arsenal agreed to pay 55 million pounds ($73.89 million) fixed upfront fee plus around 8 million pounds in add-ons for the 27-year-old.



"We're absolutely delighted to welcome Viktor Gyokeres to the club," coach Mikel Arteta said in a club statement.



"The consistency he has shown in his performances and availability have been outstanding, and his goal contributions speak for themselves."



Signing a striker had been a priority for Arsenal in the close-season, as Mikel Arteta looked to strengthen a squad that can get over the line in the title race after finishing runners-up

in the last three Premier League seasons.Arsenal lacked a natural number nine for much of last season, finishing 10 points behind champions Liverpool and scoring 17 goals fewer.Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz alternated up front until injuries sidelined them in January and February, leaving midfielder Mikel Merino to step in during the closing stages of the season.Gyokeres joined Sporting from Coventry City for around 20 million pounds in 2023. He has since scored 97 goals and registered 28 assists from 102 matches during his two seasons in Lisbon.Gyokeres helped Sporting win the league and the Portuguese Cup last season, when he scored 54 goals in 52 games in all competitions, including a hat-trick against Manchester City in the Champions League.

The Sweden international, who spent a brief spell at Brighton & Hove Albion, will wear the number 14 shirt and will join up with the squad on their pre-season tour in Asia.



Gyokeres is Arsenal's fifth recruit in the close-season after winger Noni Madueke, goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and midfielders Christian Norgaard and Martin Zubimendi.



