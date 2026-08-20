Arsenal open championship defence with rivals reshaped and Premier League reborn

Arsenal begin their Premier League title defence as the hunted, facing heightened expectations and a reshaped league featuring new managers, major departures and ambitious rivals challenging their supremacy.

IMAGE: Arsenal won the Premier League 2025-26 edition after a 22-year drought. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Key Points Arsenal start the season as the hunted rather than the hunters, with Mikel Arteta’s champions seeking to overcome the historic difficulty of defending a Premier League title.

The Premier League has entered a period of major upheaval, with nine new managers and the departures of influential stars such as Rodri, Mohamed Salah and Bruno Guimaraes.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool all face defining transitions, with United testing their revival while City and Liverpool begin new eras without key figures.

Chelsea carry huge expectations after another expensive rebuild, with Xabi Alonso tasked with turning their recent underachievement into a genuine challenge near the top of the table.

For years Arsenal were the hunters. On Friday they become the hunted as they launch the new Premier League season at home to promoted Coventry City carrying the burden that comes with reaching the summit.

Winning the title ended one journey; attempting to retain it begins another. History shows that staying on top can be even more difficult than getting there.

A Changing League Raises the Stakes for the Champions

IMAGE: Mikel Arteta led a meticulous multi-year rebuild that transformed Arsenal from a crisis-ridden side into English champions. Photograph: Chris Radburn/Reuters

Behind them, much of the league has been reshaped. Nine new managers, the departure of several heavyweight players including Manchester City's Rodri and Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah, and sweeping changes at some of England's biggest clubs have the league entering a new era as another nine-month drama begins.

Arsenal last attempted to defend the Premier League title in 2004-05, eventually finishing second behind Chelsea, and no Arsenal team have successfully defended a top-flight title since they won three leagues in a row ending in 1935.

Mikel Arteta's men host Coventry, whose reward for returning to the top flight is a trip to a packed Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners will want a statement victory on the board before their rivals get underway.

"Ultimately, the goal we all know is to win as many major trophies as we possibly can, and what we have to do is make sure that we click the fire every day to players and the staff to behave in that manner," Arteta told the BBC.

"The players need to be the best version, and I feel fresh with a lot of energy and ready to go again. And now it's like building a beast inside you that you want to go through that again, and you know what it's going to take."

Arsenal added one of the league's most influential midfielders to their squad in Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes, one of the reasons many pundits have chosen Arteta's team to retain their title.

• Can Arteta's Arsenal defy history and retain Premier League title?

United's Revival Faces Its First Big Test

IMAGE: Michael Carrick led a remarkable revival at Manchester United after taking over as interim head coach in January 2026. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Saturday begins in Hull, where Manchester United will start to discover whether last season's resurgence under Michael Carrick can survive the burden of expectation.

Hull City's return to the top flight guarantees a raucous atmosphere, while United, who reinforced their midfield with the close-season signing of Belgium international Youri Tielemans, will be eager to show that last season's promising campaign was no one-off.

Big-spending Tottenham Hotspur travel to Brentford on Saturday, hoping to make last season's pitiful 17th-place finish a distant memory.

Sunday is when the Premier League's great reset truly comes into focus.

• Carrick Leads Manchester United's Ambitious EPL Next Step

Post-Pep City and Salah-less Liverpool Enter New Eras

IMAGE: Mohamed Salah joined Turkish Süper Lig club Trabzonspor on a free transfer, ending a nine-year-long association with Liverpool. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Manchester City begin a new post-Pep Guardiola era at home to Bournemouth. A new manager is in the dugout in Enzo Maresca, key players Rodri, Bernardo Silva and John Stones have departed and, for the first time in years, there are genuine questions about what City will look like.

The challenge is no longer staying ahead of the pack, but perhaps keeping up with it.

Later on Sunday, Liverpool begin life after Salah and with a new manager in Andoni Iraola when they travel to Newcastle United, whose summer has been defined by sweeping change.

Newcastle embark on a new chapter with Matthias Jaissle replacing manager Eddie Howe and the likes of Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon having departed.

• Can Pep-less Manchester City Survive the EPL Pressure?

Chelsea’s Big-Spending Rebuild Comes Under the Spotlight

IMAGE: England international Morgan Rogers signed a $159 million contract until 2033, making him Chelsea's most expensive signing ever. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Chelsea's trip to Fulham on Monday rounds off the weekend with intrigue surrounding one of the league's biggest rebuilds.

The club have redoubled their efforts to end four years of underachievement by appointing Xabi Alonso as manager and spending heavily again, most notably on England midfielder Morgan Rogers, whose move from Aston Villa for a reported £117 million ($159 million) made him the most expensive British player in history.

With no European football to distract them, Chelsea have little excuse not to challenge much closer to the top of the table this season.