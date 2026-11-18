Discover how Arpit Chotalia staged a remarkable comeback, alongside impressive wins from Yash Fadte and Aryaa Dwivedi, as the National Squash Championships heat up with thrilling matches.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Arpit Chotalia made a significant comeback to defeat Sadashiv Shingawa 3-2 and reach the men's singles pre-quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Ranjit Singh also advanced to the last 16 in the men's section after a hard-fought victory over Adarsh Banodha.

Goa's Yash Fadte displayed impressive form, securing a straight-game win against Gurveer Singh in his round of 32 match.

In the women's section, Aryaa Dwivedi dominated her round of 32 match, beating K Tamanna 3-0.

Arpit Chotalia held his nerve when it mattered most to register a comeback 3-2 win over Sadashiv Shingawa and enter the men's singles pre-quarterfinals at the National Squash Championships here on Wednesday.

Key Victories At National Squash

Chotalia won 8-11, 9-11, 11-3, 11-4, 12-10.

In a match of fluctuating fortunes, Ranjit Singh overcame Adarsh Banodha 11-6, 4-11, 14-12, 2-11, 11-6 to advance to the last 16 in the men's section.

Goa's Yash Fadte continued with his impressive form, notching up a straight-game win over Gurveer Singh. Fadte beat Gurveer 13-11, 11-8, 11-9 in his round of 32 clash.

In the women's section, Aryaa Dwivedi registered 11-2,11-2,11-4 win over K Tamanna in a round of 32 match.