Arora clinches gold at Thai Swimming Championships

IMAGE: India's Chahat Arora, one of the upcoming talents in the Indian Women's Swimming scene today . Photograph: Chahat Arora/Instagram

Indian swimmer Chahat Arora clinched a gold medal in the women's 50m breaststroke event at the Thailand Age Group Championship.

The Chandigarh swimmer, who won two gold medals at the nationals last year, finished first after equalling her own previous best Indian time of 33.62 seconds in Samut Prakan, Thailand.

The 24-year-old had won two gold medals in the Uzbekistan Open Swimming Championships in April last year.

In other results, top Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj finished third in the 'B' final of the 200m backstroke event at the the French Elite Open Swimming Championship.

The 21-year-old stopped the clock at 02:04.10 in the heats to finish 18 out of 36 swimmers and qualify for the 'B' final in Limoges, France.

However, in the final, he bettered his time by over 0.8 seconds to 2:03.27 to finish third on Friday night.

Mumbai swimmer Kenisha Gupta clocked 57:61 for a fourth place finish in the women's 100m freestyle 'C' final. She had clocked 57.96 in the heats.

The top eight swimmers advance to the 'A' final.