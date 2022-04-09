News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Arora clinches gold at Thai Swimming Championships

Arora clinches gold at Thai Swimming Championships

Source: PTI
April 09, 2022 17:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Chahat Arora

IMAGE: India's Chahat Arora, one of the upcoming talents in the Indian Women's Swimming scene today . Photograph: Chahat Arora/Instagram

Indian swimmer Chahat Arora clinched a gold medal in the women's 50m breaststroke event at the Thailand Age Group Championship.

The Chandigarh swimmer, who won two gold medals at the nationals last year, finished first after equalling her own previous best Indian time of 33.62 seconds in Samut Prakan, Thailand.

The 24-year-old had won two gold medals in the Uzbekistan Open Swimming Championships in April last year.

 

In other results, top Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj finished third in the 'B' final of the 200m backstroke event at the the French Elite Open Swimming Championship.

The 21-year-old stopped the clock at 02:04.10 in the heats to finish 18 out of 36 swimmers and qualify for the 'B' final in Limoges, France.

However, in the final, he bettered his time by over 0.8 seconds to 2:03.27 to finish third on Friday night.

Mumbai swimmer Kenisha Gupta clocked 57:61 for a fourth place finish in the women's 100m freestyle 'C' final. She had clocked 57.96 in the heats.

The top eight swimmers advance to the 'A' final.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Shastri wants life ban for player who hung Chahal
Shastri wants life ban for player who hung Chahal
IPL: Lucknow, Royals set for blockbuster clash
IPL: Lucknow, Royals set for blockbuster clash
Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole in Australian Grand Prix
Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole in Australian Grand Prix
No-trust vote against Imran likely at 8.30 pm
No-trust vote against Imran likely at 8.30 pm
Massive test awaits Pant as DC take on KKR
Massive test awaits Pant as DC take on KKR
IPL 2022: RCB vs MI: Who Will Win?
IPL 2022: RCB vs MI: Who Will Win?
Covishield, Covaxin price slashed to Rs 225
Covishield, Covaxin price slashed to Rs 225

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

How Tewatia took Gujarat Titans past Punjab Kings...

How Tewatia took Gujarat Titans past Punjab Kings...

Is Hooda-Krunal relationship healing?

Is Hooda-Krunal relationship healing?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances