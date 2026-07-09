Arnav Paparkar First Indian In 36 Years To Reach Wimbledon Boys' Singles Quarter-finals

IMAGE: Arnav Paparkar produced a dominant display to beat Japan's Ryo Tabata in straight sets in the Wimbledon boys' singles and advance to the quarter-finals. Photograph: Wimbledon/Instagram

Key Points Arnav Paparkar is the first Indian player to reach the boys' singles quarter-finals in 36 years.

Leander Paes was the last Indian to reach the quarter-finals at Wimbledon in 1990.

Leander Paes in 1990, Ramanathan Krishnan in 1954 and Ramesh Krishnan in 1979 are the only three Indians to have won the Wimbledon boys' singles title.

Teenager Arnav Paparkar has scripted history at Wimbledon as the 18-year-old became the first Indian player to reach the boys' singles quarter-finals in 36

years.The legendary Leander Paes was the last Indian to reach the quarter-finals at Wimbledon when as a 17-year-old he won the boys' singles title in 1990. Ramanathan Krishnan in 1954 and Ramesh Krishnan in 1979 are the only other two Indians to have won the Wimbledon boys' singles title.Ranked 19 in the world junior rankings, Paparkar produced a dominant display against Japan's Ryo Tabata, winning 6-2, 6-1 in straight sets to book his place in the last eight. He had earlier produced a big upset by defeating Junior World No 3 Keaton Hance of the US in straight sets 6-2, 6-3.

He will face American qualifier Jordan Lee in the quarter-finals.



Yuki Bhambri was the last Indian to reach the boys' singles quarter-finals at a Grand Slam, achieving the feat at the US Open in 2009.