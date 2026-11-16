Young Badminton Stars Shine As Junior Nationals Individual Events Begin

The Yonex-Sunrise 49th Junior Nationals individual events have commenced in Gangtok, showcasing emerging badminton talent with impressive wins from Arnav Yadav and Vedansh Negi, setting the stage for exciting future matches featuring international junior stars.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BAI Media/Twitter

Key Points The individual events of the Yonex-Sunrise 49th Junior Nationals began on Monday in Gangtok.

Arnav Yadav and Vedansh Negi secured impressive wins in the Boys' Singles competition.

Several pairs, including Prince and Ishita Negi, and Amith Raj Natraj and Suhina Roy, advanced in the Mixed Doubles.

Tuesday's matches will feature prominent international junior players like Jagsher Singh Khangurra and Shaina Manimuthu.

Arnav Yadav and Vedansh Negi notched up impressive wins as the individual events of the Yonex-Sunrise 49th Junior Nationals got underway here on Monday.

Individual Events Take Centre Stage

Following the conclusion of the Inter-State Inter-Zonal Team Championships, which saw Karnataka boys and Tamil Nadu girls emerge champions, attention shifted to the individual competitions at the Indoor Badminton Hall, Paljor Stadium.

In Boys' Singles competition, Arnav produced a commanding performance to defeat Divyam Kejriwal 17-15, 15-5, while Vedansh recovered from an opening -game defeat to overcome Medhansh Sharma 7-15, 15-10, 15-6.

In the Mixed Doubles, Prince and Ishita Negi registered a hard-fought 15-9, 13-15, 16-14 victory over Bhashy Pathak and Siona Gala. Amith Raj Natraj and Suhina Roy also began their campaign on a winning note, defeating Sanidhya Sunil Ekade and Yutika Chavan 15-9, 15-9.

Top Junior Players To Watch

Bhanu Pratap Singh Chouhan and Kavya Swami registered a straight-game victory over Saksham Vatsa and Bhawna Kumari, while Shatradu Banik and Adrija Dey progressed after a competitive three-game win against Gitartha Gogoi and Liyana Dutta.

Tuesday's action is expected to attract considerable attention with some of India's most promising international performers taking centre stage.

World Junior Championships bronze medallist Jagsher Singh Khangurra will be among the major attractions in the boys' singles, while Asian U-17 Championships silver medallist Shaina Manimuthu will be a key contender in the girls' singles.